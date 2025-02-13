Calling all superheroes – it’s carnival time at La Condamine market

There’s plenty of free, festive activities in store at the carnival.

Monaco Town Hall has teamed up with the Entreparents network for an even more festive and fun carnival on a superhero theme. It will take place on Friday 28 February from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm at La Condamine market.

There will be a balloon sculptor, a make-up stand, workshops, a magician, musical entertainment… everything for superheroes and superheroines of all ages to have a great time together.

Capes and masks are authorised, but please leave the confetti at home. And make sure your superhero(in)e costume is ready in time for February 28!

Practical infos