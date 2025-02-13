Monaco's Best
Events

Calling all superheroes – it’s carnival time at La Condamine market

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 13 February 2025
1 minute read
Carnaval des Super-Héros copie
Dress code: superhero costume mandatory @ Mairie de Monaco
There’s plenty of free, festive activities in store at the carnival. 

Monaco Town Hall has teamed up with the Entreparents network for an even more festive and fun carnival on a superhero theme. It will take place on Friday 28 February from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm at La Condamine market.

There will be a balloon sculptor, a make-up stand, workshops, a magician, musical entertainment… everything for superheroes and superheroines of all ages to have a great time together.

February 2025: what’s on in and around Monaco?

Capes and masks are authorised, but please leave the confetti at home. And make sure your superhero(in)e costume is ready in time for February 28!

Practical infos

  • « Carnaval des Super-Héros » – Marché de la Condamine
  • Friday 28 February 2025 from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm
  • Free admission for all
  • Further information on +377 93 15 06 03