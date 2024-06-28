Minor sets fire to toilets at Monaco station

A fire broke out in the toilets of Monaco’s SNCF train station on Tuesday June 25. Here’s what we know about the police investigation since the incident.

Shortly before 11.45 am, a fire broke out inside Monaco station, requiring prompt intervention by the fire brigade. The fire, located in the men’s toilets under the shopping arcade, caused three people to suffer from smoke inhalation. They were immediately evacuated by the emergency services. No more serious injuries were reported

As a safety measure, train traffic was completely halted and power was cut off during the emergency response. The efficient operation meant rail services were able to resume at 12.25 pm, with little disruption to passengers.

Photo credits: Monaco Tribune/ Astrid Berges.

A deliberate act committed by a minor

The investigation conducted by the police department quickly etablished that the fire was started deliberately. The perpetrator, a minor aged under 13, of French nationality and not resident in Monaco, was located.

Unknown to the police and with no criminal record, the youngster allegedly acted out of “immaturity” and was quickly “overwhelmed by the consequences of his actions” according to the Public Prosecutor. Because of his young age, he was let off with a warning.

The amount of damage cased by the fire has not yet been determined. The authorities are continuing to assess material damage in the affected area.

The shopping arcade in the station © Monaco Tribune/ Astrid Berges

