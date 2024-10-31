Calling all start-ups: MonacoTech launches new call for projects

This will be MonacoTech’s last call for projects for 2024.

Monegasque business incubator MonacoTech is looking for bold new start-ups to add to its ecosystem. Interested parties must submit their applications by midnight on 25 November.

Entrepreneurs from all over the world who wish to grow their company out of Monaco are invited to apply, as are founders who are driven by an innovative vision and are keen to provide concrete solutions to the major challenges facing our society.

Candidate start-ups must put forward early-stage technology projects that meet a number of criteria such as having a working prototype and, ideally, initial positive feedback from the market, and must be aiming to bring their products to market within 18 months. Priority sectors include GreenTech, BioTech/MedTech, BlueTech/Smart Yachting, FinTech and Digital, particularly artificial intelligence with a significant project.

The selection process has three phases, starting with an online application. Then comes a video interview, which will be scheduled in December for those who have been selected. The shortlisted projects will then have to be presented to a panel of experts at the end of January 2025.

The selected start-ups will join the MonacoTech programme as of March 2025, and will “benefit from 18 months of personalised support, technical and financial resources, special access to a network of experts and unique networking opportunities,” the Monegasque incubator explains.