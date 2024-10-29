Domicile your company in Monaco: the advantages of business centers over private rental

Domiciling your company in Monaco is a strategic step for companies seeking to integrate into the Monegasque economic environment. While private office rental used to be the norm, this solution often proved costly and inflexible.

Today, more and more entrepreneurs are opting for a more flexible and economical alternative: domiciliation in a business center. With customized formulas and comprehensive professional services, business centers enable companies to benefit from a professional address while keeping costs under control.

Odile Quéré

The rise of business centers in Monaco, an initiative by Odile Quéré

In the 1990s, the concept of shared office space was still unknown in Monaco. Visionary entrepreneur Odile Quéré saw the growing need for flexible business solutions. In 1994, she founded CATS Business Center, one of the Principality’s first business centers. Today, she manages two business centers in Monaco and presides over the Chambre Patronale Monégasque des Centres d’Affaires (CPMCA), actively contributing to the adoption of corporate domiciliation in the Monegasque economy.

Why choose a business center to domicile your company in Monaco?

1. Maximum flexibility

Opting for domiciliation in a business center offers unrivalled flexibility compared to traditional office rental. Unlike commercial leases, which are often rigid, domiciliation formulas adapt to the specific needs of companies, whether for one-off, part-time or full-time use.

2. Optimized costs

Real estate in Monaco is expensive, and renting private offices can quickly become a financial burden for entrepreneurs. By choosing CATS Business Center, companies benefit from a prestigious address in Monaco while keeping costs under control. Exclusive offices with 24/7 access are also available. Packages include key services such as top-of-the-range ergonomic furniture, Internet and switchboard access, and mail management.

3. Comprehensive business services

At CATS Business Center, we offer much more than just a business address. Our services include modern meeting rooms, multilingual reception, administrative assistance, as well as free and sworn translation and interpreting services via CATS Traduction. Thanks to strong partnerships, our customers also benefit from business start-up and legal support. What’s more, our subsidiaries Harmoniesens and CATS Events round out our offering with wellness services and the possibility of organizing tailor-made events, strengthening the network and success of entrepreneurs in the Principality.

4. Evolving formulas to meet changing needs

A company’s needs evolve over time. That’s why CATS business centers offer flexible formulas, adapted to each phase of a company’s development. Whether you’re a start-up or an established company, you can adjust your formula as your business grows.

Flexibility and efficiency, from coworking to exclusive offices

CATS Business Center offers a full range of domiciliation services to suit both young entrepreneurs and more established structures. Whether for a limited liability company that doesn’t need an office for exclusive use, or for start-ups in their launch phase, coworking spaces represent a flexible and affordable solution. These shared spaces enable companies to benefit from a prestigious address in Monaco while optimizing their fixed costs. Exclusive offices are also available for fast-growing companies or those requiring greater privacy. This flexibility of formulas enables every structure to find a solution adapted to its activity, whatever its stage of development.

A dynamic business network in the heart of Monaco

By locating your company in a CATS Business Center, you also gain access to a dynamic network of entrepreneurs.

CATS Business Center organizes regular events, such as Meet & Drink, which encourage professional meetings and collaborations. This networking opportunity is an added bonus for companies looking to integrate into the Monegasque ecosystem.

30 years of experience and trust in the Principality

With 30 years’ experience, CATS Business Center has established itself as a benchmark in Monaco for corporate domiciliation and professional services. Thanks to its commitment to innovation, CATS Business Center continues to offer solutions tailored to entrepreneurs, contributing to their success in the Principality.

With two prestigious addresses in the Principality and a range of tailored services, CATS Business Center is an essential partner for companies looking to set up in Monaco, as well as for those already established wishing to optimize their fixed costs, in a flexible, professional and dynamic environment.

