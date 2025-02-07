Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters – what 2025 has in store

One of the finest tennis tournaments in the world will be taking place from 5 to 13 April 2025. There are still a few tickets left! @ All rights reserved

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the oldest clay-court tournament and a flagship event on the ATP Tour, is preparing for its 28th edition, with a host of new features and an ever-growing following. Presenting the event on Thursday 6 February, the organisers shared the key features of this 2025 edition, which promises to be incredible yet again.

The previous edition was a real success, with an impressive number of spectators: 148,313 people came through the Monte-Carlo Country Club turnstiles in 2024. David Massey, Director of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, pointed out that the huge footfall pushed the venue to almost maximum capacity. “We were delighted to have set a new record in 2024. For 2025, we are at our maximum capacity on every match day. At this point, we should mention that we have 10,000 more seats than last year,” he stated.

Once again, ticket sales drew a large number of spectators: “They sold faster than ever this year. We’ve never seen them sell so fast before. There are still a few seats available for the first Saturday. As a reminder to all our fans, some tickets will also be available on the day. We think it’s important to have tickets available at the venue,” added the Director.

‘The cast’ to be revealed soon

Attendance by the world’s best players is always a hot topic. Although it is still too early to announce the full list, the tournament has already opened registration via the official ATP Tour platform and the organisers are expecting confirmations in the coming days.

The final list will be announced on March 11 in Paris, but it’s a safe bet that the circuit’s stars will be heading for the Principality again.

New technology for 2025

This 28th edition represents a turning point in the history of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, with a number of innovations. One of the most striking is the ‘Hawk-Eye Innovations’ technology, which will replace line judges. The automated system was introduced by the ATP Tour during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The technology will be used in conjunction with another new feature: video-assisted refereeing, enabling referees to review disputed points with incredible precision, thanks to artificial intelligence. “There are a lot of little things that players can take issue with. The aim is to provide the best possible refereeing,” said David Massey.

Private use of the Monte-Carlo Beach Club

New facilities have also been introduced. The SBM’s Monte-Carlo Beach Club will be fully reserved for the occasion, providing 35% more space for the tournament. The project, which has been in the making for a number of years, aims to provide ideal conditions for players, with optimum comfort: a kids’ club, lounge, swimming pool and restaurant will be available for them and their families.

The two venues, the Beach Club and the Country Club, will be connected, for ease of access by players and spectators alike. A real logistical and organisational challenge, but also a major step forward for the event.

Over 6 million in prize money

Another major innovation is the tournament’s prize money ‘pot’. It has broken through the 6 million euro ceiling for the first time. “The allocation increases by 2.5% every year, so that will be the amount in 2025,” explained David Massey. The increase is designed to reward players even more, but also to maintain the tournament’s appeal.

9-day format, not 12

Despite the many changes, the tournament’s format remains the same. Spectators can expect nine days of intense competition, from 5 to 13 April. The same goes for the 2026 edition, which will take place from 5 to 12 April. “The format suits us. There’s a very tight draw, which means that once the players reach the third round, they play every day. It’s a very enjoyable format for the spectators and it makes for an intense competition,” says Mr. Massey.

Easier spectator access

Spectator access to the Monte-Carlo Country Club is a carefully designed to be comfortable and convenient. Several transport solutions will be available. “We have three main modes of transport. There are trains, which we consider the best method, with a specific stop for the tournament, buses and private shuttles,” explains the Director.

The SNCF will be adding extra trains for the occasion. Buses (lines 100 and 110) will also bring spectators directly to the venue. For those who prefer to arrive by car, parking spaces will be available around the site, albeit limited and subject to a charge.

Tribute to Nadal: a long-awaited celebration

After the retirement of Rafael Nadal, an undisputed legend of the tournament, the question is, will he be honoured during the 2025 edition? “Yes, we hope so, because he’s a player who has meant a lot to the tournament. He won the tournament 11 times, 12 if you count the doubles. He’s a player who deserves a moment of celebration here,” said David Massey.

Although nothing is confirmed for this year yet, the organisers are keen to pay tribute to the man who left his mark on the history of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

