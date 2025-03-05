250 temps required for Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

250 event management, logistics, hospitality, retail and catering professionals are required to ensure the prestigious ATP 1000 clay-court tournament runs smoothly, from 5 to 13 April 2025.

It has become a traditional recruitment operation, as over 800 staff are involved every year to ensure the success of the first tournament of the season.

Advertising

The required profiles include ticket inspectors, ushers to organise seating in the stands, cashiers, hosts and hostesses to deal with the public as well as multi-skilled employees and head waiters to serve in the restaurants and partner stands.

@ All rights reserved

Recruitment is being led by the Adecco group, official partner of the tournament for the past 22 years, in collaboration with some twenty Côte d’Azur agencies and its Monegasque subsidiary.

“After over 20 years as partners, we are always very proud to be able to contribute to the success of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Once again this year, we will be bringing our skills and expertise to bear, recruiting and managing contracts for the many people involved in making this highlight of the international tennis season a success,” said Cédric Brosette, Adecco Sales Director.

Candidates can apply online until 12 March.

Dates, tickets… all you need to know about the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2025