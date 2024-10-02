Dates, tickets.. all you need to know about the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Tickets for the new edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 will be available soon, and you’d better snap them up quickly!

From 5 to 13 April 2025, the Monte-Carlo Country Club’s courts will play host to the world’s best tennis players for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. And the good news is that tickets for the tournament, which is in the ATP’s highest category, the ATP World Masters 1000, will be available soon.

In fact, they are already on sale for ‘Fidélité Privilege’ sales. On Tuesday 1 October, booking customers who attended the 2024 event received an e-mail with their individual access details.

General public access will be from 9am on Tuesday 15 October via the tournament website.

€1,850 for a luxury experience

As for prices, those who wish to attend the first day’s qualifiers on Court Rainier III will have to pay between €40 and €75 depending on the seat. The price goes up each day, reaching €230 in the prestige category during the semi-finals.

Passes are also available for the two days of qualifying, costing between €70 and €130, for the semi-finals and finals between €175 and €415, and for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals between €260 and €1,155. Alternatively, a tournament pass covering all nine days of competition is on sale for the handsome price of €1,850 in the Super category.

Please note that ticket prices are a few euros more expensive when bought directly at the ticket office. And passes can only be booked in advance!