Alexandre Mars: Making the impossible possible

A leading entrepreneur, visionary philanthropist and riveting speaker, Alexandre Mars shared his guiding philosophy in a conference that will have made a lasting impression on the members of the Monaco Economic Board who attended.

Alexandre Mars began his impressive entrepreneurial career at just 17, driven not just by an ambition to acquire wealth, but by a deep conviction that “money can provide a certain freedom” to “do good things.” Despite holding many prestigious qualifications, including from HEC and Paris-Dauphine, his instinct guided him towards a series of successful start-ups in the digital and financial fields.

Revolutionising philanthropy with Epic

Around ten years ago, he decided to create Epic, an international foundation that is reinventing philanthropy. Believing that potential donors face three obstacles – “I don’t trust [the organisations], I don’t know what to do, and I don’t have the knowledge,” – he acts as an intermediary between people who want to contribute and carefully selected non-profits in the fields of education, equality and environmental protection.

Blisce/ : using finance to make a positive impact

At the same time, Mars founded Blisce/, the first investment company in its field to be BCorp certified, transforming capital into a vehicle for social improvement. The move was based on the belief that “finance shouldn’t just be about making money.”

INFINITE: opening the door to excellence

His INFINITE project is a perfect illustration of his pragmatic philosophy: to enable bright young students from working-class backgrounds to finance their studies at top schools without interest or guarantors, through a system where repayments finance the next beneficiary.

Alexandre Mars won over the sixty or so executives who attended the conference, which was organised by the Monaco Economic Board at MonacoTech on 4 April, through his genuine optimism coupled with concrete solutions, proving that it is possible to reconcile entrepreneurship with a positive social impact.