Rupa Dash, CEO of Woman World Foundation: “Let’s replace equality with harmony”

The World Woman Foundation organised an event at the Hôtel Splendid on the theme: Power of Women in the Creativity Economy to coincide with the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

The creative industry generates $2,250 billion a year. However women are still under-represented in management positions. This reality needs to change. Led by Rupa Dash, the Foundation is campaigning for a new approach. Investing in female leadership is no longer just a question of equity. It has become a strategy for innovation and growth.

The event was attended by a wide range of people, including senior executives, diplomats such as the Indonesian Ambassador H.E. Swajaya, and young talents such as Aayati Dash Kar. The aim is to launch a new creative movement based on inclusion, with a global reach. The World Woman Foundation is to support one million women by 2030 through mentoring programmes. Through the organisation they gain experience in business, entertainment, technology and social entrepreneurship.

Rupa Dash, the journey of a visionary

Rupa Dash did not come to head up the global organisation by chance. Her personal story illustrates the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs. When she arrived in the United States in 2012, she quickly discovered invisible barriers in the American business world. “Even if you’re the most qualified woman in the room, immigrant status doesn’t always work in your favour,” she says. “Rather than waiting for someone to give me an opportunity, I created my own, because I firmly believe that if you need something, you have to create it. You have to take the plunge yourself.” That philosophy of self-determination became the foundation of the World Woman Foundation.

© worldwomanfoundation

In a few words, what is the Foundation’s mission today?

Rupa Dash : We call our mission the Equality Moonshot Mission . We’re not like a country that’s trying to put a woman on the moon, we’re trying to offer equality to women on Earth. That means giving them equal access to capital, which is the most important thing. Without capital, you can’t do anything. So, our mission is to invest in one million women by 2030. We give them access to capital. We offer them coaching opportunities. We also have a creative studio where women can come and create content and think about how to rewrite their own story, with themselves as the heroines. We’re also building communities around the world. We now form a community of 55,000 women around the world, called Women Global, and we represent over 60 nationalities, which is considerable.

If you could imagine a more equal world for women, what would it look like?

Rupa Dash : Equality is very difficult to achieve. It’s always a fight. The very word “equality” pits us against each other. I prefer to replace the word with “harmony.” It is possible to coexist in harmony. Not all situations require equality. If you go to the wildest place on Earth and observe the animals, the way they coexist, it’s never equal. I think the world needs to rethink the issue of gender equality and move towards gender harmony. To think about new ways of creating more harmonious systems and solutions for the future.

© World Woman Foundation

The Indonesian example

Indonesian ambassador Ngurah Swajaya shared his insights at the event. In his opening speech, he explained how Indonesia is leveraging its cultural capital to redefine the creative economy on a global scale, by prioritising innovation and inclusion.

His speech illustrates how diplomacy can serve the cause of gender equality: “Indonesia, the nation with the largest Muslim population in the world, was one of the first countries in Asia to elect a female president. And we have also had a female leader of Parliament for two consecutive terms. I believe that women play an important role in history, in development and in all activities, including sport. The only problem is still the classic challenge we face. When we talk about creativity and the digital economy, we are still talking about literacy, about how to give women real access to digital education, to the digital economy, access to funding,” the diplomat explained. “The role of women is essential to maintaining peace and stability.”

The figures confirm this dynamic. Today, 32% of Indonesian MPs are women. Higher than the legal quota of 30%. The ambassador is not content to simply make observations. He organises an annual event in Singapore, dedicated to influential women: “The government is about to pass a law stipulating that at least 30% of members of parliament must be women. I think that’s a success and we’re trying not only to introduce it nationally, but also in the region. As ambassador to Singapore, every year I organise an event to showcase very influential and brilliant women in all fields, so that girls and women can inspire each other.”. The aim is to “inspire younger generations too.” He is clearly confident: “When women are involved, the results are incredibly successful.” This approach is echoed in Rupa Dash’s vision. The two leaders share the same belief: change requires concrete action and international cooperation.

How does diplomacy fit with your mission?

Rupa Dash: Companies need to choose creative women for their campaigns and projects. Together, we’re rewriting the rules of influence. We are building a fairer future. When we work with ambassadors like H.E. Swajaya, we build bridges between countries. The Indonesian example shows that it is possible to move forward. As a global organisation, we are accelerating gender harmony. It’s our way of helping to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The Woman World Foundation’s approach stands out through its global dimension and pragmatism. Rupa Dash understands that change will come not through words but through action. Her organisation is investing in women in a concrete fashion. Capital, training, networking: all the tools are there. The Indonesian ambassador shares this pragmatic vision. His country shows that tradition and progress can go hand in hand. Indonesia is proving that quotas can work. But above all, that political will can change things. Together, the two leaders hope to shape a new approach. Equality cannot be decreed, it has to be built.

By 2030, World Woman Foundation plans to support one million women, to prove that another model is possible. A model in which the $2.25 trillion creative industry finally harnesses all its talents.