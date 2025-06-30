Retro-chic decor: Port Palace Hotel banks on major renovation to attract new clientele

The Monegasque hotel is pursuing its ambitious architectural transformation with the addition of a wellness area, after a complete overhaul of its interior design.

Just over twenty years after its inauguration by Prince Albert II in 2003, the Port Palace Hôtel is treating itself to a makeover that will last until 2026. Located on Port Hercule, the aim of the four-star establishment’s large-scale restructuring is to modernise the range of services on offer while preserving its maritime identity.

Updated interior design

There’s a retro-chic atmosphere in the lobby at the Port Palace hotel, which was ready to welcome guests who had come to watch the Monaco Grand Prix at the end of May. Alongside the structural works, which will continue until 2026, the Madar family group, which has owned the hotel since 2020, has entrusted the decor of the communal areas to François Dumas (Atelier 55) and his daughter, Camille Dumas (Camille Dumas Interior). With a focus on noble materials and warm tones, the new visual identity blends harmoniously with the overall transformation of the establishment.

All breakfast ingredients are now sourced locally © All rights reserved

The work is currently being carried out in phases, enabling the hotel to remain open for business. The second phase involves the gym and fitness area. The hotel will be enhanced with a wellness area, to modernise the service offering and improve the customer experience. The facility, created in the basement by creating a mezzanine level, will keep the hotel abreast of the growing competition from Monaco’s luxury hotel sector.

The roof terrace provides a breathtaking view of the port over breakfast © All rights reserved

“The third part of the project, the technical stage, involves refitting the 50 rooms, the smallest of which is some 37m2, on all five floors of the building,” explains Ilan Rudich, the hotel representative. “We are investing €700,000 to renovate the entire ventilation and air conditioning system, in order to meet our carbon emission reduction targets.”