Following on from Cannes, the La Môme group has just opened a new venue in Monaco, on Port Hercule.

Another beautiful venue has just opened in the heart of the Principality. Already accustomed to the Côte d’Azur, and Cannes particular, the La Môme group is now setting sail on a new adventure in Monte-Carlo. At the helm, twin brothers: Ugo and Antoine Lecorché.

It all began in 2015, when the two brothers decided to create the La Môme group, a nod to Lucienne Suzanne Vreurick, also known as the “La Môme Moineau” (the little sparrow), a small flower seller in the Montmartre and Montparnasse nightclubs in the 1920s. The young girl became a singer and then a billionaire by marrying a rich engineer and businessman, and became a regular on the Côte d’Azur and in its casinos.

No coincidence then that today, their journey has led them to Monte-Carlo. With a beautiful view of port Hercule, a chic and sophisticated decor was chosen for the restaurant, using bluish tones that are reminiscent of the shades used in the cult film To Catch a Thief, in which Grace Kelly shared top billing with Cary Grant.

Cuisine-wise, the restaurant offers a wide selection of Mediterranean specialities, with Provençal, Italian or Greek influences. You will find, for example, the flame-smoked aubergine with virgin sauce and piquillo pepper cream, a beautiful rocket, pecorino and summer truffle salad, or seriola Tiradito, served in a tzatziki style.

Our opinion

Whether it’s a tasty lunch or dinner you’re looking for, La Môme Monte-Carlo is definitely an excellent address. The fresh, quality products are paired astutely and well-balanced. A special mention for the truffled arancini, the beef tartare with lemon and stracciatella cream, and for the Puglia burrata, which are just delicious!

There is a vast choice of desserts. Whether it’s home-made waffles with chocolate or caramel sauces for the sweet-toothed, a lovely fresh fruit platter for the health-conscious, or a giant pecan cookie with salted caramel sauce and chocolate duo to share, there is something for everyone.

Dishes that can be enjoyed in a magnificent setting, where quiet and coolness combine for a pleasant, relaxed meal. The restaurant also provides live musical entertainment every evening. All with a very reasonable price-quality ratio. In short, an absolutely must-try address!

