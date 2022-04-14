Flavio Briatore’s pastry/tea shop is already a great success.

Excellent products, impeccable service, a sunny terrace and a chic and elegant interior. This is how to simply describe the new Cova premises. After the Boulevard des Moulins, the group has taken up residence at the Palais de la Plage, on Avenue Princesse Grace.

© Cova

With hearty breakfasts plus quick and friendly service, it’s a great place to fuel up for the work day ahead. Eggs (scrambled or benedict), avocado toast, omelets… All the à la carte dishes are tempting and just seeing the beautifully presented dishes will be enough to set your taste buds tingling.

SEE ALSO: Taste test: Em Sherif, a culinary journey to Lebanon

A selection of fresh fruit juices and hot drinks is also available. Special mention for the freshly squeezed blood orange juice, which is worth checking out!

© Monaco Tribune

It is also the perfect spot for a lunch break, with a wide range of Italian dishes and a Business lunch formula at €22 for a quick and inexpensive treat.

© Cova

Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in a delicious selection of pastries to sit in or take away. Finally, you can enjoy the last rays of sunshine, with the signature house cocktails, with or without alcohol.

SEE ALSO: Sweet treats in Monaco: three pâtisseries not to be missed

© Cova

A really pleasant setting, near to the sea, and excellent value for money, Cova is a definite must-try venue!

Practical details:

Cova Palais de la Plage 37, Avenue Princesse Grace Monaco

Open daily 8 am to 8 pm

Cova 19, Boulevard des Moulins Monaco

Open daily 8 am to 8 pm

Thursday: Aperitivo with open DJ spot until 9: 00 pm

Sunday: Brunch from 8: 00 am to 5: 00 pm

Prices