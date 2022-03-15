The new establishment is located at 37 avenue Princesse Grace.

If you are a fan of the Mediterranean flavours at the Café Cova at Boulevard des Moulins, we have good news! A second venue is opening at the Larvotto complex, on the ground floor of the Palais de la Plage to be precise.

“We are delighted about this second opening in Monaco,” said Flavio Briatore in a statement. Since 2016, when we opened the first venue on boulevard des Moulins, Cova Monte Carlo has become a favourite address and a reference point in the Principality. As we announce the launch of an additional venue at Palais de la Plage, we are proud to be representing Italian excellence and hospitality in two key locations in Monaco.”

© pasticceriacova

Guests will be able to enjoy their meal in a sumptuous setting: white woodwork, chandeliers, blue velvet and a French-style bar counter, all iconic features of the Cova brand. Those with a sweet tooth will make a beeline for the pastry counter (sit-in or takeaway), which made the reputation of the first establishment. The restaurant is open from breakfast until aperitif time.

This second venue in Monaco is now the fourth in Europe, in addition to those already established in Paris and Milan. It was in Milan that the first Café Cova opened its doors in 1817, at the time under the name of “Caffè del Giardino”.

It quickly gained in popularity and catered to the aristocracy, the bourgeoisie and the nobility, won over by the sophistication of the establishment. Over the decades, the Cova brand, now owned by the LVMH group, has grown internationally, opening stores in Hong Kong, Japan and China, before moving to Monaco.