











Monaco Tribune has been on the hunt for the best places to satisfy food lovers with a sweet tooth. Here are a some of the best patisseries we recommend trying out in the Principality.

Patisserie is more than just sweet treats, it’s a form of art. Today we are delving into the world of three of Monaco’s best patisseries. Strawberry tarts, macarons, chocolate eclairs and more, Monaco’s pastry chefs have something for everyone. Good food has been one of life’s little joys in these dark times. So take some inspiration from our list, which is by no means exhaustive, and indulge yourself!

Patisserie Riviera

Founded in 1955, this is one of the oldest patisseries the Principality has to offer. It was taken over five years ago by Alexander Seleznev. Known as “Chef Alex”, this Russian artisan bought the establishment and sells a range of classic creations, from millefeuilles to macarons, as well as traditional delights from his home country, including honey and poppy cakes.

Coming to Monaco, Alexander Seleznev brought with him more than just his culinary knowledge. The chef has taken first place in many competitions and festivals, as well as being the author of several best-selling books. Whilst these accolades draw the crowds to his store, customers also come for the variety of gluten-, sugar- and lactose-free desserts. Delicacies that just can not be found anywhere else.

Café Pierre Hermé

As far as pastry chefs go, Pierre Hermé is world class. Crowned number one on the list of the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” in 2016, Pierre Hermé is one of the best bakers the world has ever seen and his award-winning sweet treats can be found at his café in the Métropole Shopping Centre.

Bursting with creativity, the menu boasts signature creations from this master pastry chef, such as the Mogador, Ispahan, 2000 feuilles and his vanilla tart, as well as the more classic macarons and madeleines. The Café Pierre Hermé has been delighting taste buds since 2019, and with desserts also being served at the concept-store KOMO Monaco, this chef is showing no sign of closing his kitchen just yet.

Patisserie Cova

Famous since 1817, the Italian patisserie Cova came to Monaco four years ago, established in collaboration with entrepreneur Flavio Briatore. Once inside, a whole history awaits its customers. Photographs of the original Cova patisserie in Milan line the walls here, plunging visitors into a timeless atmosphere, with strong influences from the first Cova establishment clearly present throughout the entire shop.

Cova is a place that every Italian is familiar with. Whilst it is known for its exquisite products, the establishment has also gained a reputation for its quality service and interior design. Passing by the shop window, it is impossible to resist the sugary delights on display. From their famous Panettone, a secret recipe kept for more than two centuries, to their chocolate and apricot Sachertorte, one of their signature desserts, take your tastebuds on a culinary journey and try some of these mouth-watering delicacies.