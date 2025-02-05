CHPG acquires two new innovations to fight cancer

The acquisition was made possible by a generous donation of €1,300,000 from Lord Laidlaw.

As the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) strives to be at the cutting edge of medical technology, it has acquired two new pieces of equipment to help treat cancers. They were unveiled on Monday 3 February with the Minister for Social Affairs and Health, Christophe Robino, and the donor in attendance.

They include a surface radiotherapy system for more precise exposure during treatment. The cutting-edge technology will enable breast cancer patients to be treated more effectively.

“The heart is located behind the left breast, so if you treat a patient in the normal position, unfortunately you irradiate the heart at the same time as the left breast. With this system, patients are asked to breathe in, which moves the heart away from the chest wall and the rays can pass through without touching the heart,” explains Cecile Ortholan, head of the radiotherapy department.

The second contact radiotherapy device is already operational, and enables treatment of skin cancers that were previously inoperable. The new equipment is used in the SKIN TUMOR CENTER, where all the medical examinations and appointments required for treatment can be carried out on the same day.

