CHPG unveils 2025-2030 project and four ambitions for its transformation

The Princess Grace Hospital Centre has an ambitious roadmap focused on innovation, excellence in care and environmental commitment.

On Friday, June 27, the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG) officially presented its 2025-2030 establishment project, a strategic document that frames Monaco’s hospital of tomorrow. The five-year plan, dubbed “Ambition 2025-2030”, is built around four major themes and twelve concrete commitments that will transform the Principality’s healthcare offering.

A hospital dedicated to public health

The CHPG’s first ambition is to position the institution as a major player in public health. “Three key priorities shape this ambition: developing personalised, pathway-based care, adopting diagnostic and therapeutic innovation, and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and a holistic view of the patient pathway,” declared Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, director of the CHPG, in front of the white-coated staff who attended the presentation in front of the future building, which is still under construction.

The CHPG staff came to attend the presentation of the establishment project © Manuel Vitali – Communications Department

This orientation is reflected in particular by the creation of a neurology unit with 14 dedicated beds, to address the needs of an ageing Monegasque population. The hospital also intends to develop out-of-hospital care and organise intake of unscheduled patients more efficiently in order to ease congestion in the Emergency Departments.

The project includes introducing direct admission procedures to avoid systematically going through the ED, especially for geriatric patients. In 2024, 82% of admitted geriatric patients came through the emergency department, a proportion the hospital hopes to reduce thanks to a dedicated phone line for healthcare professionals.

Digital innovation for improved healthcare

The second focus is on technological innovation and medical excellence. The CHPG is pursuing its development of robotic surgery, for which it has obtained the Expert Reference Centre label in three fields. The hospital also plans to include more artificial intelligence in its diagnostic practices, particularly in anatomo-pathology and for MRI analysis.

Modernisation will be possible through strategic partnerships and the development of coordinated care pathways. Since 2020, over 15 pathways have been created, enabling patients to have all the necessary tests carried out on the same day. “Boosting improvement of the population’s health also means facilitating shared information through a digital portal dedicated to liberal health professionals,” adds Mathieu Liberatore, president of the establishment’s medical committee.

A hospitality-inspired experience

The third ambition is to improve the top-of-the-range patient experience and make it more attractive to businesspeople. The project involves the creation of a connected (smart) apartment to assist patients who are losing their autonomy, as well as the deployment of a digital solution for gathering patient feedback in real time.

Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges took the floor to explain the main thrusts of the hospital’s 5-year plan © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

The hospital is particularly committed to accessibility for people with disabilities. A multi-disciplinary working group was set up, led by Dr Valérie Bernard and Damien Aimé, and came up with a number of concrete measures: a single reception number, personalised pathways and staff training.

For the healthcare professionals, the CHPG is developing its employer brand with personalised induction programmes and a concierge service platform to respond to the recruitment challenges in a competitive cross-border environment.

Stronger commitment to the environment

The fourth ambition concerns social and environmental responsibility. The establishment undertakes to publish an annual CSR report and to broaden an environmentally aware care approach and care materials. Concrete measures are already in place, with nitrous oxide no longer in use and new waste recycling procedures, which prevented the emission of 12 tonnes of CO2 in 2024.

A large-scale project

Completion of the first reconstruction phase of the new CHPG – scheduled for 2026 – is the central theme of the project. The overall reconstruction is due to complete in 2032. With 85% of single-occupancy rooms, state-of-the-art facilities and an eco-responsible HQE-certified design, the new 107,000 m² building reflects these ambitions. “However, these developments must be part of a reasoned strategy that reconciles innovation and budgetary prudence,” says Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs.

The large-scale project reflects the Princely Government’s determination, and that of the CHPG, with its 2,900 staff and almost 90,000 patients per year, to maintain its status as a hospital of reference while adapting to the demographic and technological challenges of the 21st century.