Prince Albert II checks progress on mammoth CHPG construction 

The first phase of building work has just been completed.

Advertising

On Tuesday 17 September, Prince Albert II donned a hi-vis vest and hard hat for a tour of the new Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG). He was invited to the roof of the building for a flag-raising ceremony, along with the Minister of State Didier Guillaume and many other VIPs. Afterwards, the Sovereign was given a guided tour by the architect in charge of the project, which began in 2015.

Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, also announced the completion of the first structural work.

CHPG: Outlook for 2024 presented at New Year ceremony

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

The new CHPG will offer high-quality patient care as well as optimal working conditions for healthcare staff. The 50,000 m2 building will contain 220 hospital rooms, 14 operating theatres and 8 intensive care units. The construction project is one of the largest in the Principality and is due to be completed by the end of 2025.