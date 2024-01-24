CHPG: Outlook for 2024 presented at New Year ceremony

New health professionals have joined the staff at the Hospital.

It is an annual tradition. On Monday 22 January, staff at the Centre Hospitalier Princess Grace (CHPG) assembled for the new year’s address by the hospital’s Director, Benoite Rousseau de Sevelinges, in the presence of Prince Albert II and many dignitaries, including Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs.

Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges – © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges first reviewed the previous year. “2023 was undoubtedly a year of transformation for the CHPG,” she began. “Firstly, a transformation in the landscape. Bel Air may have disappeared from view, but our New Hospital is emerging. Week after week, new floors are allowing us to envisage the Hospital of tomorrow. (…) A transformation in our organisations, with hierarchies gradually giving way to cross-functional decision-making. This is illustrated by the creation of an Operations Department, headed by Stéphane Sweertvaegher, who came to strengthen the CHPG’s governance in the spring. Transformation of our care offering, moving from pathology- and speciality-based care to pathway-based care in line with our management policy.” With 83,000 admissions last year (nearly a quarter of which were new patients), the CHPG’s patient numbers rose by 7%.

The new year’s ceremony was also an opportunity to share some big news at the CHPG. Starting with the hospital’s new Board of Directors, but also with a change in the way patients are cared for.

“A number of care pathways have been put in place. A patient with a certain pathology or issue will no longer be seen by an organ specialist, but by a group of specialists, who will have a global vision, with continuous management of the patient’s situation, enabling more personalised care that is better suited to the patient’s concern,” Christophe Robino told Monaco Info.

The Sovereign paid tribute to the work carried out by all the hospital’s staff – © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

The new year has also seen a number of new arrivals, as the Director pointed out: Dr Diane Lazard has taken over as Head of the ENT Department following the departure of the previous incumbent Dr Lavagna. Professor Giuseppe Guzzardi will also take up his post in interventional radiology, while Dr Lauris Gastaud comes on board in haemato-oncology.

Prince Albert II urged his Government to pursue the ongoing discussions with France – © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

With the New Hospital in sight, delivery of the first phase being scheduled for 2026, Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges announced that work on the maternity unit had already begun. “Another page that is being turned,” she continued, “is in IT as we move over to digital technology that serves people. The Information Systems Department hasn’t had a quiet time of it again this year: 90% of departments now have completely paperless patient files. Human resources management, as well as equipment and maintenance, have completely new IT systems. The quality information system has also been completely overhauled. At the same time, work to secure and refurbish the infrastructure has continued, with public and private partners who are particularly valuable to us… We are also looking to the future, with the implementation of artificial intelligence solutions in endoscopy, imaging and pathology. In addition, with the support of the Prince’s Government, we have been able to launch a patient portal that works alongside the Monaco Santé website. As well as booking appointments over the Internet, it will enable patients to download test results and fill in questionnaires, and will soon offer other services so that everyone can monitor their health in the most personalised and participative way possible.”

The Sovereign also spoke, urging his Government “to continue the discussions begun with the French authorities at the highest level, to strengthen cooperation on health” between the Principality and France.