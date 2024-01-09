New hearing and balance treatment centre in Monaco

Otoneuro Monaco will treat conditions such as tinnitus, dizziness, balance disorders and hyperacusis - All rights reserved

The centre came into being thanks to the former Director of the ENT department at the CHPG.

Tinnitus, dizziness, balance issues, hyperacusis… These pathologies can now be treated in a dedicated medical centre in the Principality: Otoneuro Monaco.

Created by Dr Lavagna, Director of the ENT Department at the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) from 1992 to 2023, and a specialist in hearing and balance disorders, Otoneuro Monaco carries out “the most advanced assessments and treatments” for deafness, tinnitus, dizziness and balance disorders.

Dr Pierre Lavagna – Otoneuro Monaco

Dr Lavagna will be working alongside Professor Thomas Lenarz, head of the ENT department at Hanover University Hospital, who specialises in ear surgery and cochlear implants, and Dr Hélène Baranton, who has come all the way from New Caledonia, and specialises in hearing, balance and sleep disorders. Two audiologists and a medical assistant complete the team.

A revolutionary device to cope with tinnitus

Professionals will have access to a unique technical set-up comprising a diagnosis and rehabilitation platform equipped with, among other things, a virtual reality headset, a specially designed seat for positional vertigo rehabilitation, and two hearing examination rooms.

The centre will also be equipped with a brand-new tinnitus treatment system: LENIRE. The treatment, which consists of stimulating the auditory areas of the brain using information provided simultaneously by hearing (using headphones) and sensors in the tongue (through gentle electrical stimulation), helps reduce sensitivity to tinnitus. Otoneuro Monaco is the very first otoneurology centre to provide this system in France.

The centre will also work in partnership with a number of different professionals from the region: neurologists, neuroradiologists, ophthalmologists, orthoptists, sports physicians, audio-prosthetists and vestibular physiotherapists, as well as with the CHPG and the Institut Universitaire de la Face et du Cou in Nice.

Balance disorders and dizziness account for more than 10% of consultations with GPs, and are not only a problem for the elderly. Young adults and children can also be affected. Deafness and tinnitus affect around 15% of the population.