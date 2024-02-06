Registration closed for Monaco Run – who are favourites for 5km race?

Monaco Run will include the 'Trail du Mont Age'l event for the very first time (Photo © Alizée Palomba)

The next Monaco Run will be held on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February on the Quai Albert 1er. And for the very first time it will feature the ‘Trail du Mont Agel’ challenge, the only race it is still possible to sign up for.

Advertising

This new 30 km circuit covers the hilly terrain above Monaco and will take runners into the heart of the Riviera’s natural environment, with some extraordinary vistas.

Monaco Run, U Giru de Natale, Maremontana… A guide to running races in Monaco

That means there will now be six events in Port Hercule over what is THE running weekend in Monaco.

Last year, the Monaco Run provided a spectacular show, with almost 2,000 runners on the start line, including French star Jimmy Gressier. The race organisers recently announced the headliners for the 5km event, sponsored this year by Hoka. A Frenchman is the clear favourite to try to beat Jimmy Gressier’s 13’12” record. And he is Yann Schrub, European cross-country champion in 2023. The top 5 published by Monaco Run also includes Niels Laros, Jonathan Davies, Pietro Riva and another Frenchman, Nils Serre Gheri, who set the French Junior 5km record last year in the Principality.

In the women’s race, Megan Kieth and Selah Busienei are battling it out for top spot. Kieth was European U23 5000m and Cross-Country champion in 2023, while Busieni ran a 5,000m in 14’48” almost a year and a half ago in Birmingham, almost a minute faster than Mirriam Cherret, who won the race in Monaco last year. To complete the top 5, Likina Amebaw and the two French athletes Léonie Periault and Mélanie Allier will be competing with the favourites.

The Schedule

Saturday

8.30 am: Trail du Mont Agel (30 km)

8.30 am: City Trail (12 km) around the Principality’s most iconic landmarks

2 pm to 3.30 pm: 1000m races for all ages, followed by “Families On Track” from 4 pm to 5 pm

Sunday

9 am: The 5km race

10 am: The 10km double loop along the seafront

10.15 am: The Pink Ribbon charity walk

To check out the race routes, including ‘the Trail du Mont Agel’, and to register for it, head over to the official event website: www.monacorun.com