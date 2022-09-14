Princess Charlene will be President of the future shelter for the Société Protectrice des Animaux (Animal Protection Society).

It was a very symbolic gesture! On Monday 12 September, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene visited the town of Peille to lay the foundation stone for the Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA) Monaco’s future shelter.

Until now, the premises were located in Eze, but they are now proving unsuitable. The town of Peille and the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture raised the prospect of a 2,500m2 plot of land in 2018, and work began in January of this year.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The future building, which will meet environmental criteria, in particular by respecting the existing flora, is due to be completed by the end of 2023 and will house animals in distress. Prince Albert II announced that Princess Charlene would be the President of the structure, further proof of how important animal causes are to the Princess.

Princess Charlene has been involved for many years through her Foundation, in rhinoceros protection in particular, but also with projects carried out with the South African SPA, the Thanda Foundation and the Kevin Richardson Foundation.

Many important figures from the Principality accompanied the Prince and Princess on Monday, including the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, the President of the National Council, Stéphane Valeri, and Camille Gottlieb, Princess Stéphanie’s daughter.