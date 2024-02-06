“We celebrate life”: Pink Ribbon cancer charity organises new walk

Save the date: Sunday 11 February is Pink Walk day!

As every year, the charity organises its Pink Walk to support medical research into curing breast cancer and raise awareness of the need for screening. “For the last two years, we have focused on fundraising to support research by Dr Florent Hugonnet of the CHPG into lobular breast cancer screening. It is one of the most difficult breast cancers to detect. We hope there will be major advances in medicine, and we’re very proud to be part of this research.”

The walk broke participation records last year, and this year, for the 12th edition, the charity hopes for even more people, as the event will take place outside the school holidays. “It’s a fun moment of joyful participation,” the president and founder of Pink Ribbon told Monaco Info. The idea is to have a good time with the family, and there’s no charge for children under 13. Above all, we celebrate life. 250 people are expected to take part, including men as well as women.”

The funds raised during the Pink Ribbon walk will be added to those raised at the gala held on Friday 2 February in the fabulous Salle Medecin at the Casino de Monte-Carlo. “Guests were able to play roulette and blackjack, the total Monte Carlo experience. There was also a charity auction with exclusive prizes, all set to a musical accompaniment by Zhang Zhang, first violinist of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra,” continued Natasha Frost-Savio.

Practical information:

Date : Sunday 11 February 2024 at 10.15 am

Location : Port Hercule

Price: 30 euros per single ticket

Find out all the details here.