Prince Albert II Foundation and Vendée Globe Foundation join forces to protect oceans

On 8 November in Les Sables-d’Olonne, a major step was taken in terms of preserving the oceans. At the ceremony to launch the Vendée Globe Foundation, Prince Albert II signed a historic partnership with the new organisation, dedicated to protecting marine ecosystems.

During the ceremony, the Monegasque Sovereign, accompanied by a number of VIPs, stressed the importance of the cooperation between the Prince Albert II and Vendée Globe Foundations. The partnership, which combines science, sport and environmental commitment, seeks to better understand and protect the oceans, while encouraging respectful behaviour towards the marine environment.

Alain Leboeuf, President of the Vendée Departmental Council, Gilles Sallé, President of the Vendée Globe Foundation, and Olivier Wenden, Vice-President of the Prince Albert II Foundation were in attendance as the Sovereign underlined the importance of the collaboration between the two bodies in the fight against marine ecosystem decline.

A partnership at the heart of the Vendée Globe’s momentum

The partnership is part of the dynamic of the famous Vendée Globe sailing race, a solo round-the-world challenge. The major sporting event embodies the values of courage, perseverance and, above all, respect for the ocean. The tenth edition of the race, which started on Sunday, ‘sets a new course’ in the competition’s environmental efforts.

The two institutions share common values, and are committed to promoting sustainability and innovation in sailing, while raising public awareness of the need to protect the oceans. A key aspect of the partnership is that one of the Vendée Globe skippers is taking part in a Prince Albert II Foundation programme for young environmental leaders.

Malizia-Seaexplorer to represent Monaco in Vendée Globe

Concrete projects with a lasting impact

The partnership also takes the form of a number of large-scale projects. In 2024, the Vendée Globe Foundation endowment fund will support the Share the Ocean Consortium and the William mission, as well as a collaboration with UNESCO and the IMOCA Globe series. The aim of these initiatives is to intensify scientific efforts and encourage concrete action to preserve the seas and oceans.

Prince Albert II has been appointed Honorary Chairman of the Foundation, whose undertakings will be guided by a Scientific Advisory Board chaired by Dr. Frank Zal, a recognised marine biology expert. The honorary role will further underline the scientific and ecological dimension of the projects that the organisation supports.

Photo credits: Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

