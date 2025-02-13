How to become ticket inspector or usher at 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

Are you mad keen on motor sport and dreaming of taking part in a world-famous event? The Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) is inviting applications to become a ticket inspector or usher for the 82nd Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, which takes place from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 May. Here’s how to be part of this unique adventure.

The Monaco Grand Prix is a legendary event where the elite of motor sport gather every year. To make sure everything runs smoothly, the ACM is looking for reliable, motivated and enthusiastic ticket inspectors and ushers. These positions are a chance to experience first hand one of the world’s most prestigious competitions.

Selection criteria

Applicants must meet certain criteria to be eligible:

Age between 18 and 60

Good physical condition

Residency in the Principality or neighbouring municipalities

Fluency in French and an understanding of English or other foreign languages is a bonus

In addition, availability is required throughout the duration of the events, including the Monaco E-Prix and the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

A mandatory introductory session

To apply, you must attend a mandatory introduction session, held on Wednesday 12 or Saturday 15 March 2025, between 1pm and 6pm. It will take place in the portakabin on rue Suffren Raymond, near the Sûreté Publique. It is an ideal opportunity for applicants to ask questions and find out what to expect from their assignments.

Register now!

Applications for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix and E-Prix are now open. Hurry to grab this unique opportunity to experience the event as a member of the ACM’s Contrôle Général. Click here to sign up.

