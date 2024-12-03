The Prince Albert II Challenge rowing competition, closely followed by the Prince

Almost a hundred rowers were in Monaco this weekend for the nineteenth Prince Albert II Challenge © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

The 19th Prince Albert II Challenge was held this weekend, on 30 November and 1 December, under the watchful eye of the Sovereign.

The festivities kicked off on Saturday 30 November, with a 4-kilometre course at sea. Solos, doubles and quads battled it out on a demanding course, with buoy tacks, creating contact between the boats.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

In the men’s solos, Italy’s Davide Mumolo just pipped Gabriel Soares at the post. The mixed doubles were won by Team Kanghua Portugal, while the women’s solos were dominated by Magdalena Lobnig from Team Filippi Performance.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

On Sunday 1st December, Port Hercules was the setting for the 500 metre duel sprints. After the morning’s qualifications, the finals provided a breathtaking spectacle.

Victory for Team Filippi Performance

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

The grand final pitted Team Filippi Performance against Team Kanghua Galaxy, two of the best international crews.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Team Kanghua Galaxy triumphed with a lead of just over a second as Prince Albert II looked on. Although Team Filippi Performance did not win the final, it took first place overall thanks to its performances throughout the weekend.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

The trophy was presented by Prince Albert II, in a warm atmosphere and under the clearest of skies.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali



