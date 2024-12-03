Monte-Carlo Boxing Showdown : Get ready for boxing’s best with exceptional bouts in Monaco

The Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo will be rolling with the punches on 14 December, at the 5th Monte-Carlo Boxing Showdown. Four international boxing stars will battle it out for the world titles in a prestigious setting, broadcast live around the world on DAZN.

The Monte-Carlo Boxing Showdown is a veritable spectacle, showcasing the art of boxing in an exceptional setting. This year, four outstanding athletes will be competing for world titles:

Beatriz Ferreira , the Brazilian boxer nicknamed ‘The Beast’, will be defending her IBF lightweight world title against France’s Licia Boudersa. The former amateur world champion and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, who has made a successful professional debut, will be looking to add another victory to her trophy cabinet.

The Monte-Carlo Boxing Showdown has become a must-see event for boxing fans around the world. The event, created in 2017 by Matchroom in partnership with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, will be broadcast live on DAZN, enabling fans to follow the fights as they happen.

Practical details:

When: 14 December 2024

From 5 pm

Where: Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo, 26 Avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

Ticketing : Tickets are available on matchroomboxing.com

Price : 240 euros

