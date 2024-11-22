Ligue 1: AS Monaco – PSG clash brought forward to December

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP – Professional Football League) announced the rescheduling of the eagerly-awaited match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, which will now be at 9pm on 18 December at the Stade Louis-II. Originally scheduled for early January, Matchday 16 in McDonald’s Ligue 1 has been brought forward to accommodate the Champions Trophy.

Currently second in the table, AS Monaco will have a home match against leaders Paris in a decisive clash before the close of 2024. The match, to be broadcast on beIN Sports 1, will be a major test for Adi Hütter’s men, who drew 0-0 with PSG at home last season, in March.

Advertising

And it’s the last Ligue 1 match of 2024 before the season starts up again in January 2025. Fans can book their tickets online now for the year’s final encounter, and this is one they won’t want to miss. The two teams will meet again for what promises to be a thrilling duel in the Principality ahead of the festive season.

© AS Monaco

Prince Albert II: “AS Monaco is a wonderful ambassador for the Principality”