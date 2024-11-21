Prince Albert II: “AS Monaco is a wonderful ambassador for the Principality”

In an exclusive interview granted to AS Monaco on the occasion of its Centenary, the Monegasque Sovereign spoke of his love for the team, his childhood memories and his hopes for the club’s future, stressing the value of its contribution to Monaco’s international image.

“AS Monaco Football Club is quite simply the Principality’s club. Even though we have a small national team, it’s really the club that represents the Principality abroad. It is a wonderful ambassador for the Principality,” said Prince Albert II with pride. The Sovereign believes AS Monaco is much more than just a football team, it is an image bearer for Monaco and a genuine emblem of Monegasque culture.

Advertising

The Prince says it is obvious that the bond between the club and the Principality transcends sport. He sees AS Monaco as being a major contributor to Monaco’s image and reputation on a global scale, a role that the club has fully embraced since it was created.

© AS Monaco

© AS Monaco

Prince Albert II attends AS Monaco’s centenary gala dinner

Prince Albert II also shared a special memory from his childhood, when he joined AS Monaco’s football academy. “I was very young when my parents signed me up for football lessons at AS Monaco. Back then, not only did the trainers come much later, but we were coached by the professional players,” he said.

It was a significant experience for the Prince : “We thought it was wonderful to have the first-team players taking time out to coach us and teach us about football,” he explained, stressing how approachable and dedicated the players were as they shared their knowledge and love of the game with the youngsters.

Unforgettable players

When asked about the players who have left their mark on the club’s history, Prince Albert II found it hard to pick just one: “Well, I can pick out a few, but I could name many, many more,” he said. Among his favourites he mentioned historic figures such as Henri Biancheri and Jean Petit, as well as more recent legends such as Kylian Mbappé, who helped AS Monaco shine on the European stage.

“Chronologically, I have to mention Henri Biancheri, but also Jean Petit and Delio Onnis. And more recently, Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappé,” said the Prince, by way of a tribute to those who have shaped the club’s identity through the generations.

© AS Monaco

The club’s finest moments

Prince Albert II also remembers his proudest moments, in particular the 1978 French Championship title, which he was unable to experience in person, since he was studying in the United States at the time. “I congratulated Jean Petit and the team by telegram back then,” he said. “I got a message very early in the morning telling me that AS Monaco were French champions.”

The Prince feels every title won by AS Monaco is etched in the collective memory, a symbol of the club’s excellence. “All the titles have a special taste and significance,” he said, showing how each victory fosters a sense of pride and gratitude towards the club.

© AS Monaco

AS Monaco celebrates centenary: 100 years of history, passion and success

Big ambitions

Prince Albert II is quite prepared to ‘dream big’ for AS Monaco’s future. He hopes to see the club win further titles, both in the league and in the French Cup. “We can hope for as much success as possible, as many French league titles as possible, as well as French Cup titles,” he said. He also stressed the importance of not forgetting that competition, which figures strongly in the club’s prestigious history and trophy cabinet.

But the Prince’s optimism doesn’t stop there. “Why not dream of a European Cup? Abslutely! Not to mention the Champions League, but I’d love to see ASM win another European Cup,” he said.

General Manager Thiago Scuro, President Dmitry Rybolovlev and Prince Albert II at the match against Montpellier to celebrate the club’s Centenary © AS Monaco

And the next 100 years?

As for the future, Prince Albert II hopes that AS Monaco will continue to prosper and bring joy to its supporters around the world. “Let’s wish them a lot of joy and success over the next 100 years,” he said in conclusion. “So they can give pleasure to many, around the world.”

Dmitry Rybolovlev: “I follow AS Monaco wherever, whenever”