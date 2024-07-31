Paris 2024: watching from the stands, Prince Albert II gives impressions of Monegasque athletes’ performances

Prince Albert II made the trip to Paris in person to support the Monegasque delegation at the 2024 Olympic Games. Present in the stands, he was able to share his impressions on his compatriots’ performances.

In the French capital since the opening ceremony, the Sovereign has been particularly present and supportive of Monaco’s athletes. While most of them have already taken part in their respective events, the Prince shared his first impressions on the competition.

“The Games got off to a marvellous start with a really beautiful opening ceremony, which was a little wet but really spectacular and very different from the others. The athletes’ parade on the Seine was striking. Seeing Céline Dion sing, Edith Piaf’s Hymne à l’Amour at the end was moving and extraordinary.

Our athletes’ competitions started with mixed fortunes. That’s the way it is with the Games, each one is completely different from the others. Unfortunately, there are also days when things don’t work out, but we have to keep going and moving forward.

For the athletes who are still in the running, I think there are some great results to be had. We will be there to encourage them and help them do their best.”

Prince Albert II supports Olympic values

Théo Druenne reacts after his 800m freestyle

In the Paris La Défense Arena pool, Théo Druenne, a young Monegasque swimming hopeful, thrilled the spectators during the 800m freestyle heats. Under the watchful eyes of Prince Albert II, as well as his father Romain and grandfather Jean-Claude, the young man completed the sixteen lengths of the pool in the respectable time of 8:25.01.

“I started out at my own pace. I tried to accelerate from the 400m, but I couldn’t find my bearings. Technically, I wasn’t at my best. In the end, I did the best I could, given the little glitches I had during the lead-up,” he said.

Théo Druenne was particularly taken aback by the atmosphere, with the 15,000 spectators present that day: “Swimming in front of so many people is a little overwhelming. We could hear the noise from the call room, it was deafening.”

© Stéphan Maggi/ Monaco Olympic Committee

Xiaoxin Yang’s tears in the table tennis

The most powerful image of the Games for the Principality so far is probably of Xiaoxin Yang, in tears after losing her first match in the table tennis tournament. After a bye in the first round, she faced the Czech Matelova on Sunday night at the Arena Paris Sud.

After a difficult start to the match, losing the first set 13-15, the Monegasque player struggled to find her form, losing 4-2. Despite fighting back in the third and fourth sets (11-8, 11-6), Xiaoxin Yang lost the fifth and sixth sets (5-11, 7-11), leaving the Games in the last 32.

She was very bitter: “I’m a little disappointed. I didn’t play very well. I put a bit too much pressure on myself.” she said.

© Stéphan Maggi/ Monaco Olympic Committee

Paris 2024: early results for Monegasque Olympic athletes