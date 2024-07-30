Paris 2024: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene visit Élysée Palace for Olympic Games

On 26 July, just a few hours before the eagerly-awaited opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were welcomed with great pomp by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, at the Élysée Palace.

This high-level meeting, full of elegance and conviviality, was the first of a series of prestigious events celebrating the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

On the eve of the opening ceremony, the Princely Couple graced the exclusive dinner organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with their presence, under the majestic Louvre Pyramid.

President Macron expressed his gratitude to the Monegasque Sovereign and his wife for taking part in the festivities, stressing the importance of these Games for France and for international unity.

The Prince and Princess were accompanied at the opening ceremony by their twins, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The reception at the Élysée Palace and the dinner at the Louvre are part of a series of ceremonial and festive events to celebrate the Olympic spirit and friendship between nations. Some images as a souvenir of the two events:

Prince Albert II supports the values of Olympism

The Prince and Princess at the dinner in the Louvre © Jeanne Accorsini

© Eliot Blondet