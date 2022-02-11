Prince Albert II has been in China since the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and he spoke to Monaco Info about the games, before returning to the Principality.

The Sovereign visited the bobsleigh site, a discipline this is particularly close to his heart, along with Monaco’s bobsledders Rudy Rinaldi, Boris Vain and Anthony Rinaldi, before taking stock of the 2022 Olympic Games, which he considers successful in terms of sustainability.

“The opening ceremony was very beautiful, very visual and very strong in terms of symbols, but it is the quality of the facilities and the attention to detail that has impressed me the most. At each of the sites I visited, a great effort was made in the quality of the materials used. In terms of sustainability, our Chinese friends have been very imaginative. These Olympic Games will be a very good blueprint to follow for the future.”

Prince Albert II at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games © IOC / Greg Martin

Prince Albert II impressed by the facilities

Impressed by the quality of the facilities, Prince Albert II made no secret of his admiration for the work carried out by China and the International Olympic Committee. “The site is exceptional. I had the opportunity to talk with the president of the International Bobsleigh, Luge and Skeleton Federation, as well as other officials and coaches, friends who were competitors at the same time as myself. We all agreed we have never seen start and finish areas like the ones they have here. These high quality facilities should be used for the development of winter sports, not only in China but also in Asia.”

The Sovereign said he was delighted with the encouraging results of the Monegasque athletes competing in the Olympic Games, “I followed Arnaud Alessandria in the downhill and the super-G where he gave a great performance. His thirteenth place in the combined is a magnificent result. Our bobsleigh team had a very good first official practice. Rudy Rinaldi and Boris Vain feel good, they have no physical issues, morale is high. So it bodes very well for very good results – let’s hope so.”