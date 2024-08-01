Paris 2024: Prince Albert II and cousins Susan Kelly Von Medicus and John B. Kelly III attend rowing, the family sport

The Monegasque rower Quentin Antognelli gave it his all at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium over the Paris 2024 Olympic Games quarter and semi-finals, in the presence of Prince Albert II and his cousins, who came to watch a sport that is dear to their hearts.

The sun was back out in Paris, beaming down on the Vaires-sur-Marne centre, adding an extra layer of difficulty to already very demanding events. Among the spectators, Prince Albert II was joined by his cousins Susan Kelly Von Medicus and John B. Kelly III, grandchildren of three-time Olympic rowing gold medallist John B. Kelly Sr.

Advertising

The presence of the Sovereign and his relatives underlines the competition’s importance for the Principality and for the Kelly family. The support was an additional source of motivation for Quentin Antognelli, who is proudly flying his country’s flag.

Quentin Antognelli congratulated by the Sovereign after the race © Photo Stéphan Maggi/ Monegasque Olympic Committee

Fierce competition from international rowers

Despite his best efforts, Quentin Antognelli finished 5th in the quarter-finals, qualifying for the C/D semi-finals with the hope of doing better the next day.

To qualify for the A/B semi-finals, Quentin Antognelli would have had to finish in the top three. There was formidable competition, with Uruguayan Cetraro Berriolo finishing in 3rd place (6:51.43), just behind the New Zealander Mackintosh (1st in 6:48.01) and the Dane Nielsen (2nd, 6:49.69).

Antognelli fought hard but finished 5th (6:58.89), a few seconds behind Brazil’s Verthein Ferreira (4th, 6:55.36) and ahead of Hong Kong’s Chiu (6th, 7:13.70).

“I was more focused on myself than on the others. I tried to keep up my pace and accelerate coming into the finish. I’m quite happy, because I was faster in the second part of the race than the first. For the start, I don’t feel I gave it everything. In the middle section, it was probably a mistake to keep to my own pace. I should perhaps have tried to stick with the Uruguayan, even if it meant blowing up in the last 500m. But I’m not sure that would have worked. The Uruguyan was really strong.” he said after the race.

He added: “I talked to the Hungarian who was in the A/B semi-finals three years ago: he didn’t make it through here. These are his third Games, the level is really high. Serious contenders like the American and the Bulgarian (European championship medallist two years ago) didn’t qualify for the A/B semi-finals.

They’ll be incredible races. I’m going to fight for the best possible place. I’m still aiming to do better than I did in Tokyo (15th, 3rd in the C final), but it’s going to be very tough given the competition. It’s not impossible though. I’m going to do everything I can to get through to the C final.”

© All rights reserved

A new opportunity the following day in the semi-finals

Despite his determination and the support of his family and friends, Quentin Antognelli unfortunately did not manage to finish in the top three during the C/D semi-finals, finishing 5th in a time of 7:14.32. The American Plihal won the race (6:56.96), followed by the Bulgarian Vasilev (6:57.75) and the Paraguayan Insfran (7:.00.93), who qualified for the C-final.

Final goal: the D final

Antognelli is now preparing for the D final, which will determine his final ranking, between 19th and 24th place. The race takes place on Friday, August 2, giving the Monegasque rower one last chance to demonstrate his determination and talent in Vaires-sur-Marne.

Paris 2024: watching from the stands, Prince Albert II gives impressions of Monegasque athletes’ performances