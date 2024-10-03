AS Monaco celebrates centenary: 100 years of history, passion and success

The club’s greatest players were invited to take part in the celebrations along with Prince Albert II and AS Monaco President Dmitry Rybolovlev.

It was party time for AS Monaco and its fans. The football club celebrated its centenary with unprecedented gusto at the weekend! Monegasques and supporters from all over France and abroad paid tribute to 100 years of sporting success and the dedication of the club’s loyal supporters.

The focal point of the celebrations was the Ligue 1 match against Montpellier, which AS Monaco won in front of an ecstatic Louis-II crowd, thrilled not only by a legendary match but also by the different happenings organised in honour of the centenary.

The mood was set as soon as the fans entered the stadium, with Jean-Luc Ettori and Emmanuel Petit were on the forecourt to sign autographs. Inside the stadium, commemorative flags awaited each fan, who were all dressed in red and white.

At club President Dmitry Rybolovlev’s side, Prince Albert II watched the festivities with enthusiasm. These included a kick-off by the oldest former player present and the Academy’s youngest player, a parade featuring great names who have been part of AS Monaco’s history, and a performance by the Palladiennes, a traditional Monegasque dance group.

Cheered by the fans, around fifty former players, coaches and trainers, including Delio Onnis, Ludovic Giuly, Jean-Luc Etorri, Arsène Wenger, Claude Puel, Gérard Banide, Danijel Subasic, Eric Abidal, Ali Benarbia, Emmanuel Petit, Marco Simone and Andréas Zikos, did a lap of honour around the pitch to wave to the fans and the Prince’s box.

The supporters really rose to the occasion. A host of incredible flags and banners filled the stands, illustrating the club’s history and prestige. Many French and foreign fans turned out to watch the very special match.

A ball from the heavens

The whole match was a spectacular show. Starting with the arrival of the match ball. Three parachutists from Team Skydive Monaco suddenly appeared above the pitch to deliver the ball from the Monegasque skies. It was first handed to Lucien Cossou, the eldest of the night’s legends, who passed it on to Winsley Bolmin, the Academy’s youngest player, before the kick-off of a match that had a number of twists and turns.

To keep the party atmosphere going at half-time, Jonathan Paul, 2018 French Freestyle Champion and 2024 French Vice-Champion, accompanied by Maël Auffret Prieto, one of France’s top 8, treated the crowd to an incredible demonstration of freestyle football, performing tricks that you don’t tend see during a match!

The Monegasque crowd erupted at the end of the match,as Lamine Camara scored the red and white team’s second goal in the eighth minute of extra time. And after the final whistle sounded AS Monaco’s victory, the stadium was set ablaze in an incredible pyrotechnic and audiovisual extravaganza.

100 years of success for AS Monaco

Founded in 1924, AS Monaco has established itself as one of the most prestigious clubs in France. Over the course of the intervening century, the club has won eight French league titles, five French Cups, four Champions Trophies and one League Cup. Generations of talented players, including Thierry Henry, Ludovic Giuly and Kylian Mbappé, have helped bring glory to the club.

Souvenirs to keep the celebrations going

The weekend of festivities may be over, but the centenary anniversary can also be enjoyed through a variety of souvenirs. Among them, an official (French language) book retracing the club’s history has been published, so fans can relive the finest moments from the last 100 years. Sold out as soon as it was available, the historic centenary shirt was an instant hit with the fans, becoming a veritable collector’s item from the outset.

A documentary film has been produced for the occasion, providing a unique look at the club’s history, through archive footage and previously unreleased personal accounts from Prince Albert II, Didier Deschamps and Kylian Mbappé, among others.

A very rare temporary exhibition was also unveiled last Saturday in front of the club’s legends, in the VIP lounge at the Stade Louis-II. It brings together around thirty rare items, almost all of which are from Julien Bourron’s collection. The exhibition tells the club’s story so far through historic and one-off club shirts. A number of trophies were added to the collection in celebration of the club’s finest victories. Prince Albert II and Chairman Dmitry Rybolovlev were also able to admire the exhibits after meeting and greeting fans in the lounge.

Between the book, the season shirt, the centenary film and the exhibition, there are still plenty of opportunities for fans to keep celebrating, while AS Monaco’s history continues to be written. After a successful and sometimes emotional century, the future looks bright for the Principality’s legendary club.