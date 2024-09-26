AS Monaco unveils new centenary season shirt

The players will wear it against Montpellier on Saturday, during the match to celebrate AS Monaco’s centenary.

AS Monaco is already 100 years old! To celebrate its Centenary in style, the Principality’s club and Kappa have unveiled a limited edition shirt, inspired by the players’ very first kit in 1924.

It was presented to the public in a video posted on social media, featuring Prince Albert II, Jean-Luc Ettori, the club’s most-capped player, and players from the current squad.

A design that is both modern and traditional

The all-black shirt has a contrasting white polo collar, identical to the ones players sported in AS Monaco’s early seasons. It also features the club emblem from the period, embroidered on the chest. The letters ASM appear at the top, with red and white lozenges underneath, echoing the House of Grimaldi coat of arms. Those lozenges inspired Princess Grace to design the iconic ‘Diagonale’ that has adorned the club’s home kit since 1960. The dates 1924-2024 appear just below the crest to mark a century of football.

On the back, the official logo of the club’s 100th anniversary celebrations sits below the collar, while the numbers are printed with the names of players and coaches who have been part of AS Monaco’s history.

The new jersey is available since Wednesday 25 September on the AS Monaco website, the Kappa website and in the club’s official shop. There’s no doubt that fans will be snapping it up!

© AS Monaco

