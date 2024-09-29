Ligue 1: AS Monaco claims dramatic win over Montpellier to mark Centenary in style

AS Monaco edged out Montpellier in a thriller courtesy of Lamine Camara’s stoppage-time winner to ensure they marked their Centenary in style under the eyes of HSH Prince Albert II, President Dmitry Rybolovlev and former managers Arsene Wenger and Leonardo Jardim, who were accompanied by the oldest of the Legends present, Lucien Cossou, and the youngest of La Diagonale, Winsley Bolmin.

Centenary Celebrations

After visiting the Performance Centre in La Turbie a few hours earlier, around fifty former players, coaches and trainers such as Delio Onnis, Ludovic Giuly, Jean-Luc Etorri, Arsène Wenger, Claude Puel, Gérard Banide, Danijel Subasic, Eric Abidal, Ali Benarbia, Emmanuel Petit, Marco Simone and Andréas Zikos, all took a lap of honour along the edge of the pitch to greet the public and the Prince’s box before the start of the match.

Even before kick-off, another exceptional moment captivated the audience: three parachutists from Team Skydive Monaco made a spectacular entrance by delivering the match ball from the skies of Monaco.

The fictitious kick-off was then given with great pomp by Prince Albert II, Dmitri Rybolovlev, Lucien Cossou and the young Winsley Bolmin. A solemn moment, full of symbolism, where generations crossed paths to honour the history of the legendary club.

At half-time, Prince Albert II and President Dmitry Rybolovlev received the pennant of the centenary match, as well as the book of the 100th anniversary of AS Monaco, from the hands of General Manager Thiago Scuro © AS Monaco

The Match

Selecting a line-up littered with attacking quality that featured the likes of Breel Embolo, Folarin Balogun, Aleksandr Golovin, Eliesse Ben Seghir and Maghnes Akliouche, their intent was clear.

Starting the match brilliantly and posing a huge threat, they should have scorched ahead early only for Embolo to miss two presentable chances he’d usually convert.

Denis Zakaria was next to come close before Montpellier punished the home side for their wastefulness by taking the lead in the 16th minute when Rabby Nzingoula found the back of the net.

Montpellier almost doubled their advantage shortly after, but thankfully Mohammed Salisu produced a heroic goal line clearance.

Les Monegasques then crucially regathered themselves and recaptured their rhythm, as Balogun proceeded to level the ledger with a smart left-footed finish just beyond the half-hour mark.

Entering the interval with the score at 1-1, Hutter’s words at the break worked wonders, for ASM came out firing in the second half, as Vanderson unleashed a solid effort.

Montpellier then had their turn through Teji Savanier and Akor Adams, but their efforts were also unsuccessful.

Les Rouge et Blanc kept pushing in search of a coveted winner, with Balogun hitting the post just past the hour being the most notable opening.

A flurry of dead ball situations and opportunities arose in the closing portion of the encounter, as both teams looked to claim all three points.

Having gained a numerical superiority when Tanguy Coulibaly’s red card left Montpellier short-handed in the dying embers, it was impressive how ASM rallied late to ultimately reign supreme courtesy of Camara’s masterful goal at the death (98th).

What a way to celebrate their Centenary it was to leave the fans in raptures and the team rejoicing.

Hutter’s Debrief

“I am happy for the supporters, the players who have been at the club and all the coaches. When I learned that Arsene Wenger was here, it is a big family here and this victory is a gift for all these people present,” explained Hutter.

“The emotions were really high, everyone wanted this win and we are very happy to have achieved it tonight. The red card helped, of course, but as a coach you always have to believe in your players until the end, even when the fans thought it was over. It’s just football! You can imagine that we didn’t want to play for a draw here because it would have been a disappointment. But in the last moments, we scored in the 98th minute thanks to Lamine Camara.

“It’s not easy to make changes. I changed the structure because I felt that at the start of the second half, we weren’t dominating the game and that we weren’t sharp enough. I brought on Lamine and George for the last twenty minutes and I switched to a 4-4-2 diamond: Denis Zakaria at 6, Lamine and Golo at 8, Breel at 10, Balo and George up front. It was risky, but in the end they gave their all to bring home this victory even though of course, we had to kill the game well before.”

Key Stats

By the numbers, the fact ASM held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (3.26 to 0.75), total shots (21 to 9), big chances created (5 to 1), shots inside the box (18 to 4), possession (65% to 35%), touches in the opposition box (49 to 14) and passes in the opposition half (264 to 87) illustrated they were deserved winners despite leaving it late.

Many More Exciting Times Ahead

Under an absolutely spectacular fireworks display that lit up the Monegasque sky, the players and supporters did not hide their emotion. Prince Albert II, always loyal to his club, congratulated the players with a broad smile. Dmitry Rybolovlev, the President, also praised the work of his men. As for the fifty or so legends of the club, from Lucien Cossou to Ludovic Giuly, they all welcomed this new page in the history of the club from the Rock.

It can be said that this 100th anniversary match will remain engraved in the memory of all lovers of the club, a day when the past and the present came together to celebrate a bright future.

Up next for ASM is their second Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb, where they’ll be eager to make it five wins in a row and extend their unbeaten start to the campaign to eight matches in all competitions.