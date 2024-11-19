Dmitry Rybolovlev: “I follow AS Monaco wherever, whenever”

In an exclusive interview for AS Monaco, Dmitry Rybolovlev, the club’s President, looks back on his 13 years at the helm of the club, in this its centenary year.

2024 is a unique year for AS Monaco: the club’s Centenary. Founded in 1924, the Monegasque team has stood the test of time, writing its name in the annals of French and European football. Dmitry Rybolovlev has been at the head of the club for almost 13 years, and has turned it into one of the most prestigious clubs in the European game.

It’s a unique time and so the President agreed to talk about his affection for the club, which he considers a veritable legacy, not only from the sporting angle but also in cultural and social terms.

“AS Monaco is a club with a great history. More than just a club, it’s a team that represents a country,” says Dmitry Rybolovlev, his gaze firmly focused on the future. But he doesn’t hide the emotion he feels when he thinks of the history between the club and the Princely family: “For several generations, they have supported our club.”

Prince Albert II’s unwavering support for AS Monaco is a constant that the club’s President never fails to stress: “On several occasions, I have seen His Serene Highness encourage the team and support it with great sincerity. His support is very important to us. We can always feel it, and we can always count on help from His Serene Highness.”

A genuine love of the club

President Rybolovlev is a hands-on man. His involvement in the management of the club and his affection for his players and supporters are palpable. “I follow AS Monaco very closely. As our supporters say, ‘Wherever, whenever!’. In fact, I watch every match, no matter where I am. Away on business, at home, at the stadium. Regardless of the time zone.”

That personal commitment is also proof of the importance he attaches to the club. Following absolutely every match, Dmitry Rybolovlev is a dedicated spectator, a president who experiences every moment in the life of the club to the full, like any other fan.

The President’s unforgettable moments

Among the many memories that Dmitry Rybolovlev has of his years at the helm of the club, certain matches are etched in his mind. The one against Arsenal in 2015, when AS Monaco upset all the odds by putting the Gunners out of the Champions League, is one of those moments: “Especially the last 20 minutes, when things were so tense I had to leave the stand and go into the hospitality lounge. I couldn’t carry on watching the match because emotions were running too high.” The incredibly stressful moment led to the Monegasques qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Another great memory that Rybolovlev cherishes is the 2016-2017 season: “Of course, the emotions of winning the French Champions title in 2017 and the run in the Champions League as far as the semi-finals.”

Nor does the Chairman forget some of the intense Championship matches like the one against OGC Nice in the 2023-2024 season: “It was a very tense match, full of emotion and crucial for the end of the season.”

The Academy: the pride of the club and its management

AS Monaco has always been recognised for the quality of its training, and the Academy continues to produce world-class talent. For Dmitry Rybolovlev, the structure is a fundamental part of the Monegasque project: “AS Monaco is also a club of which I am proud, with many trophies to its name, and which has developed an excellent Academy, training many world-renowned players.”

A veritable breeding ground of talent that fuels the club’s ambition not only to keep up a high level of performance but also to contribute to the development of world football.

A mention for all Red and White supporters

Dmitry Rybolovlev stresses that AS Monaco has a “big family of fans” that “support us not only in Monaco, but more globally around the world. They are the best!”

“In this Centenary year, I would like to wish everyone connected with AS Monaco many more wonderful emotions thanks to new victories. Daghe Mùnegu!” the President concluded proudly.

