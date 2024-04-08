Herculis EBS Meeting wants to go green

The Monegasque Athletics Federation has analysed the CO² footprint of the Herculis EBS meeting and will be making a number of changes.

Last July, the Monegasque Athletics Federation (FMA) shifted an environmental gear. On the advice of the ‘Mission pour la Transition Energétique’ (Energy Transition Mission), the FMA looked into its carbon impact with the help of the Monegasque company Gienov.

The final report on the Meeting, published in March, makes for tough reading. 88.5% of emissions are due to spectator and athlete transportation, 9.4% to materials and only 0.3% to waste. Measures have already been taken to reduce the amount of single-use plastic, such as the installation of water fountains for athletes, which saves an impressive 27kg of plastic.

Given the results, the FMA is committing to improve spectator transportation, as mentioned in a recent press release, and is seeking ISO 20121 certification. Their initiatives are supported by the Wanda Diamond League, World Athletics and European Athletics.

The next edition of the Meeting will take place on 12 July at the Stade Louis II.