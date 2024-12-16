Athletics: Prince Albert II celebrates Monegasque sporting achievements

Prince Albert II celebrated sporting achievements at the Monegasque Athletics Federation’s annual dinner on Friday 13 December, honouring champions from the European Championship for Small Countries and highlighting the outstanding careers of top athletes in local sport.

Advertising

Local athletes shone at the annual dinner of the Monegasque Athletics Federation (FMA), where the Sovereign paid tribute to their performances. Medallists from the 2024 European Championship for Small Countries in Gibraltar were honoured in particular, as was Marie-Charlotte Gastaud, who took part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The event was also an opportunity for the President of the FMA, Jean-Pierre Schoebel, to express his deep gratitude to Bernard Fautrier for his 50 years of passionate commitment to Monegasque athletics, including 40 years as Vice-President of the Federation.

As a token of appreciation, a commemorative print was presented to Prince Albert II, celebrating Jessica Hull’s 2000m world record, which was set at the Stade Louis-II last July during the Herculis Meeting.

Jessica Hull (Australia) made history by crossing the finish line in 5:19.70.

Photo credits:© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Athletics: Stade Louis-II to host European Championship for Small Countries in 2026