In brief

Athletics: Stade Louis-II to host European Championship for Small Countries in 2026

By Anaïs Riu
Published on 16 December 2024
© Marvin Bouilly / FMA
The Principality will be at the centre of the European athletics stage in 2026 as host of the European Championship for Small Countries at the Stade Louis-II on 30 May. The competition will bring together athletes from 17 countries, and promises to be a special event for the Old Continent’s small nations.

Athletes from Andorra, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Moldova, Northern Macedonia, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro and San Marino will compete in the Monegasque stadium. The competition will be held under the patronage of European Athletics, which supports the unique gathering of small nations with big sporting potential.

Preparation for the 2027 Games

The Championship will also be an important marker in preparation for the 2027 Games of the Small States of Europe, which Monaco will also host. The 2026 event will not only showcase the talents of Europe’s smaller nations, but also bolster Monaco’s status on the international sporting scene.

