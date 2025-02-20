Prince Albert II signs World Capitals of Sport commemorative plaque

After Sofia in Bulgaria, Monaco will hold the title of World Sports Capital throughout 2025.

To mark Monaco being named World Capital of Sport 2025, Prince Albert II signed the commemorative plaque at an official ceremony held on Tuesday 18 February in the Salle des Glaces at the Prince’s Palace.

Advertising

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Acting Minister of State, Lionel Beffre, Minister of the Interior, and representatives of the Association of European Capitals of Sport (ACES) were also present.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The official title recognises Monaco’s commitment to sport for all as well as its cutting edge infrastructure and support for international competitions.

Monaco champions sporting values

“Sport in the Principality is a great way for the country to cement its international profile, since a city state can be a standard bearer for ethical, sustainable, open and engaged sport,” said Prince Albert II, adding: “I am a great believer in the positive and sustainable impact of sporting values, values that I strive to convey through the various roles that I hold as part of the sporting movement and the International Olympic Committee.”

Prince Albert II received the symbolic ACES flag from Berro-Amadeï in her capacity as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, then gave it in turn to Lionel Beffre to mark the official handover of the title. Gianfranco Lupattelli, ACES President, received the plaque.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Several events are planned over the course of 2025 to honour the title, such as the major exhibition to mark the 40th anniversary of the Stade Louis II, which will be on display in the streets of Monaco from April.

Stade Louis II celebrates 40th anniversary with Prince Albert II in attendance