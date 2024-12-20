Monaco officially announced as World Capital of Sport 2025
The Principality has officially been named World Capital of Sport for 2025. At a ceremony held at the European Parliament, the flag of the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES) was presented to Monaco’s Ambassador to Belgium, Frédéric Labarrère. Recognition for the Princely Government’s proactive sports policy.
Monaco was crowned “World Sports Capital 2025” at the annual gala held at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday 12 December. Monaco succeeds last year’s Sports Capital, Sofia (Bulgaria). The title showcases the Principality’s commitment to promoting sport, both locally and internationally.
Prince Albert II’s strong commitment
Above all, the label rewards the proactive sports policy led by Prince Albert II. For years, the Sovereign has been promoting sport as a vehicle for peace and development. Monaco’s approach stands out for its inclusive vision of sport, supporting not only top-level athletes, but also promoting access to sport for all.
Sport for all in Monaco
The Principality is also committed to the development of sport at all levels. The Prince’s Government encourages the practice of sport from an early age, with strong support for physical education at school, while providing sports facilities that are accessible to all.