Prince Albert II campaigns for peace alongside Peace and Sport champions

On Tuesday 3 December, the 14th Peace and Sport International Forum brought together a host of champions and leading sports figures, as well as Prince Albert II, to promote peace in an increasingly divided world. The day was organised in three parts: the International Forum, the Peace Walk and the Peace and Sport Awards.

This year, the Peace and Sport International Forum highlighted global initiatives that use sport to promote peace and inclusion. This 14th edition is part of the “Speak Your Peace” initiative, an international campaign run by Peace and Sport to remind people that sport is a powerful means of passing universal values on to younger generations.

A symbolic peace ‘march’

After a packed day of inspiring conferences and round tables, the peace champions and the general public made their way to the Rock for the famous Walk for Peace, a symbolic moment as big names walked from the Prince’s Palace square to the Oceanographic Museum.

Alongside Prince Albert II, influential figures from the sporting world such as Didier Drogba, Sifan Hassan (multiple Olympic medallist) and Tony Estanguet (President of Paris 2024) took part in the walk, adding their voices to a message of solidarity and unity in a world that is often plagued with conflict.

Before the walk set off, the participants were able to admire the white illuminations on the Palace walls. They all then posed together for the photographers, “White Card” in hand, as a symbol of peace.

“We are very proud to have brought together the most influential sports leaders and champions here in Monaco for this unique event. For 17 years, we have been striving to pass on the values of peace through sport. In the current tense geopolitical climate, it is essential to show that the sporting world can also act as a catalyst for peace,” said Joël Bouzou, Chairman and Founder of Peace and Sport.

The Peace and Sport Awards: Celebrating the agents of change

At the end of the walk, the evening continued with the prestigious Peace and Sport Awards ceremony at the Oceanographic Museum. The ceremony rewards those who work towards a more peaceful world through sport.

The Minister of State Didier Guillaume, the Chairman of Peace and Sport Joël Bouzou, and the Vice-Chairman Didier Drogba were also present alongside the peace champions and the Sovereign.

The event showcased some exceptional initiatives, from the impact of athletes such as Sifan Hassan, Peace Champion of the Year, to innovative organisations such as Lighthouse Relief, which works in refugee camps to build resilience in young people through sport.

Tony Estanguet, three-time Olympic champion and President of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, was named Personality of the Year for his role as a visionary leader in the organisation of the recent Olympics.

Here is the full list of prizes awarded this year:

Peace Education: Independiente del Valle

Empowerment: Lighthouse Relief

Diplomatic action of the year: Winds of Change

Coalitions for Peace: FIA

Game changers for peace: Sports authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Champion of the year: Sifan Hassan

Personality of the Year: Tony Estanguet

To find out more about their achievements : Peace and Sport Awards 2024.

The awards are a reminder that sport is much more than a competition; it is a catalyst for social change. Through concrete actions, educational programmes and diplomatic initiatives, Peace and Sport demonstrates that sport has the power to build bridges between peoples and to provide new opportunities for future generations.

Through his active participation, Prince Albert II continues to defend the idea that the Principality can be a model of unity and harmony on the international stage.

Photo credits: Peace and Sport + Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace + Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Prince Albert II in Peace and Sport #whitecard campaign