In brief

Minister of State Didier Guillaume hospitalised for several weeks

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 13 January 2025
didier guillaume monaco minister of state
© Didier Guillaume / Facebook
The Minister of State, Didier Guillaume, has been admitted to hospital for treatment, according to a statement from the Prince’s Palace published on Friday 10 January. 

The Prince’s Palace has announced that the scheduled hospitalisation will prevent him from carrying out his duties for several weeks.

To guarantee continuity of government, Prince Albert II has entrusted the duties of Minister of State in the interim to Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. Ms Berro-Amadeï will also continue to manage her own department during this period.

Town and National Councils react

Thomas Brezzo, Chairman of the National Council, was quick to respond with a message of support: “On behalf of the elected members of the National Council and myself, I would like to express our most sincere thoughts and wish him a full and speedy recovery. We offer him our full support and look forward to seeing him resume his duties in the service of the Principality soon.”

Mayor Georges Marsan and the elected members of the Municipal Council also expressed their wishes for a speedy recovery: “My thoughts and those of the elected members are with HE Didier Guillaume. On behalf of myself and the members of the Muincipal Council, I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to him at this difficult time.”

A number of Monegasques and residents have also taken to both Councils’ Facebook pages to wish the Minister of State a speedy recovery.

