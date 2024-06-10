Princess Charlene attends Water Safety Day in Corsica

Princess Charlene travelled to Calvi, in Corsica, to take part in Water Safety Day on Friday June 7. The crucial drowning prevention event is organised by the Princess Charlene Foundation.

This year’s Water Safety Day was back again on the beach at Calvi and drew over 80 youngsters aged from 8 to 12. The children were able to take part in four workshops on land and four in the water, including life saving, first aid and safety.

The aim of the events is to raise awareness among the very young of the dangers of water, to train them in life-saving techniques so as to reduce the number of drowning accidents, and also to educate children in the values of sport. The Princess Charlène Foundation supports the approach all year round.

A regular visitor to the events, Princess Charlene highlighted the importance of these prevention and awareness-raising actions on beaches. The Princess also presented each participant with a diploma, much to their delight.

Photo credits: © Communication Department

