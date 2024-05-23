Operation Poseidon: Princess Charlene supports Pierre Frolla’s initiative
Drowning prevention is dear to Princess Charlene’s heart, and an issue she supports through her Foundation.
Operation Poseidon 2024 took place on Wednesday morning, May 22, in the crystal clear Mediterranean waters off the Principality. The brainchild of Pierre Frolla, four-time free diving world champion and ambassador for the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco, the charity event brought together Princess Charlene and Gareth Wittstock, the Foundation’s Secretary General.
The objective? To dive for the symbolic chequered flag of the 81st Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, an emblematic part of the race that is about to get under way. It was brought to the surface by Pierre Frolla, after a long free dive, to be signed by Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the F1 drivers competing in the 2024 World Championship.
The unique object will then be auctioned off in aid of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The funds raised will help support the Foundation’s projects to combat drowning and promote children’s education through the values of sport.
As well as its charitable dimension, Operation Poseidon 2024 also has a strong symbolic significance. It is drawing attention to the importance of water safety at sea, a subject dear to Pierre Frolla, who has already lost friends while they were free diving.
“People drown every year in the free diving community. I’ve personally lost many friends in the discipline, and combatting drowning is a really strong symbol,” Pierre Frolla told Monaco Info.