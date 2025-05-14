Prince Albert II: “I’m sure we’ll have an Olympic podium one day”

In the year when Monaco is celebrated as the World Capital of Sport, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene emphasised what a fundamental part of the Monegasque identity sport represents, at a meeting with the local press at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco.

On Monday 12 May 2025, Prince Albert II welcomed a number of local media outlets to the gardens of the Prince’s Palace for an exclusive discussion. In a format that he himself described as “friendly” and “relaxed”, the Sovereign addressed a number of topical issues, with a particular focus on sport, diplomacy and major development projects. Princess Charlene also took part in the meeting, talking in particular about her involvement with charitable organisations.

“Sport has always been part of our identity”

When asked by Monaco Tribune about his vision and strategy for the development of sport in Monaco, Prince Albert II emphasised the historic importance of sport in the Principality: ” Sport has always been part of our identity, at least in the Principality’s recent history. Our aim has consistently been to embody a commitment to sporting values, in the belief that sport deserves a prominent role.”

The Sovereign stressed the importance of sport aside from professional events: “Not just in terms of sports events and professional clubs, but also, of course, school sports, amateur club sports, creating a community that is involved in sport, sport as a source of well-being, fulfilment and health.”

Prince Albert II also highlighted the diversity of the Monegasque sports ecosystem: “There are some 190 affiliated clubs and 51 national federations. There are almost 10,000 licensed members, which is huge.” It’s an impressive statistic, even if it includes people from the neighbouring towns. This, he says, is “a testament to our ‘pulling power’ in the wider community.”

The Sovereign emphasised the importance of infrastructure: “We are still determined to pursue our policy of building modern facilities to promote the practice of sport in schools. It’s happening, but we need to ensure that all schools have good quality facilities and can play their part.”

He explained the reasons for Monaco ‘s designation as the World Capital of Sport: “In addition to major events, we have a proactive policy of helping and supporting young people, whether at school, in school sports or in club sports.”

Referring to recent sporting successes, the Prince expressed his delight at AS Monaco’s qualification for the Champions League and his hopes for the Roca Team’s performance in the Final Four, but also spoke of the Nationale 3 basketball team’s tragic accident: “Again, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and all those who were injured in this tragic accident. An inquest will be carried out, but I hope there will be other measures to ensure that there are better transport arrangements for long journeys.”

On the future of Monegasque sport, Prince Albert II shared a long-held ambition: “I’m sure we’ll have an Olympic podium one day. We weren’t far off a podium finish in bobsleigh at the Winter Games, but I’m sure there will be one or more Monegasque athletes on an Olympic podium one day.”

Representatives of the local press with the Prince and Princess © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The Prince’s sports routine

When asked a more personal question by Monaco Tribune about his own daily routine to keep fit despite a busy schedule, Prince Albert II confided: “First thing in the morning I do at least a few stretching exercises. You know, as you get older, you have to look after your joints.”

The Sovereign explained that he uses the Palace gym once or twice a week and takes advantage of the swimming pool on the grounds: “I sometimes take a quick dip between two appointments. I think it’s essential, not only to be able to think about other things, but also to look after your health and exercise regularly.” He added jokingly: “The children help keep me young too. They take some keeping up with.”

Princess Charlene’s commitment to sport

Princess Charlene answered Monaco-Matin about her commitments, in particular through her Foundation: “Our main objective remains drowning prevention, with programmes to teach people to swim and raise awareness about drowning prevention.”

She also presented a recent initiative: “This year, for the first time, we organised a road safety day on the Larvotto promenade, which I felt was quite important for the community, the residents and the children, to learn about road safety and also a bit of first aid and CPR training.”

Princess Charlene spoke about her commitments, in particular through her Foundation © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene also mentioned the positions she recently took up as president of the SPA and the Monegasque Rugby Federation : “ We have now launched programmes in schools to get children actively involved in learning the values of sport, and rugby is a good tool to transmit those values.”

The Saint-Dévote rugby tournament continues to grow, with “24 countries this year,” as Princess Charlene was pleased to mention.

Monaco Grand Prix to continue until 2031

In response to Radio Monaco ‘s question about the future of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Prince welcomed the agreement reached with Liberty Media to keep the Monegasque event on the calendar until at least 2031.

“I didn’t attend the discussions between the clubs and the different stakeholders, but I was able to speak, of course, with Liberty representatives and they told me off the record that they couldn’t envisage a Formula 1 season without the Monaco Grand Prix,” said the Sovereign.

Negotiations focused less on financial issues than on logistical matters: “It’s not so much [the participation fees], it’s about a different layout, not for the circuit, but around the circuit, with more space for the different sponsors, and the different guests.”

Monaco’s future: a blend of tradition and innovation

As Prince Albert II prepares to celebrate two decades at the helm of the Principality, the meeting with the local press provided an opportunity to paint a broad brushstroke picture of a Monaco that is constantly evolving, true to its traditions but resolutely turned towards the future.

In response to La Gazette de Monaco, Prince Albert II spoke of the achievements he is most proud of: “What I am most proud of is my marriage and my children, first and foremost.” He also mentioned advances in energy transition, the healthcare system, education, culture, and security.

Prince Albert II will celebrate 20 years of his reign at an exceptional reception with the Monegasque people © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The celebrations marking his 20-year reign will above all be “a very sociable time with the Monegasques and my Family” and an opportunity to “express our affection and friendship to the Monegasques, and to thank them.”

For the future, he hopes that “the Principality continues to keep pace with the various changes,” while holding on to its values: “Growth, certainly, but not at any price, and growth that is as environmentally responsible as possible.”

In the gardens of the Prince’s Palace, and in the relaxed atmosphere Prince Albert II wished for, the meeting was an opportunity to take stock of both the scale of the challenges facing Monaco and the determination of the Princely Couple to face them with determination and confidence.

Other Monegasque current affairs topics

President Macron’s state visit

Regarding the upcoming State visit by the French President, the Prince spoke of the “excellent, I would even say friendly, relations with President Macron.” The visit will serve to discuss a wide range of issues, including “our hopefully imminent removal from the [FATF] grey list, but also the ocean and climate change.”

The new Minister of State

Concerning the appointment of a new Minister of State, the Prince said that the process was going well: “I have seen several possible candidates and I think that, of course, for someone of French nationality, I need to inform the President of the Republic.” The announcement might even be made before the presidential visit.

Housing for Monegasques





Prince Albert II confirmed that a second phase of the national housing plan is in preparation: “New projects have already been announced, with a capacity of over 100 flats, including Les Lucioles, rue Louis-Aurélia and avenue Hector Otto.”

Annonciade 2

The Prince acknowledged that the design of the major real-estate project had evolved: “Yes, it has changed by necessity. […] The Government is actively working on this urban planning programme. It’s important to realise that it involves almost 100,000 square metres of floor space.”

Fontvieille shopping centre

The renovation project for Fontvieille shopping centre is making progress, according to the Prince, who spoke of “new directions,” with a presentation planned before the summer: “We need to rethink the hypermarket section, the retail section, but also the leisure and catering areas.”

The FATF grey list impact

The Prince was reassuring about the consequences of Monaco’s inclusion on the FATF’s grey list: “It has to be said that, for the time being, the impact is fairly limited. The fundamentals of our economy remain stable and sustainable in the key sectors.” The interim reports are said to be “rather positive,” indicating that the Principality is “really on the right track.”

The Prince’s commitment to the blue economy

The Prince emphasised the urgent need to secure adequate funding: “It is estimated that only US$25 billion of the US$175 billion needed each year to support a sustainable ocean worldwide is being put into play.”