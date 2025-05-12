AS Monaco mourns loss of basketball player in tragic accident

The Principality is in shock after a fatal accident claimed the life of a 17-year-old player in AS Monaco Basket’s Nationale 3 team on the night of 10/11 May.

AS Monaco Basket’s Nationale 3 team was heading home after a match against Terres Froides on Saturday evening when the unthinkable happened. During the night their vehicle was involved in a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of the players, and five other people – the coach, three players and the driver – were injured.

One of the injured was in a ‘critical condition’ as they were being attended to. News regarding that person appears to be encouraging, according to local media late Sunday. The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

Prince Albert II’s emotional reaction

Prince Albert II issued an emotional official statement: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident that occurred last night involving the AS Monaco Nationale 3 basketball team. On my own behalf and on behalf of my family, I would like to extend my most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the player who tragically lost his life. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I would like to offer them my full support at this difficult time. I share the grief of the entire Monegasque sporting community and offer my wholehearted support to those affected by this tragedy.“

Monaco united in mourning

AS Monaco Basket confirmed the tragedy in a press release: “The Club’s President and members offer their most sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and those close to him. They also stand with the injured, as well as the entire staff, who are distressed by the news.”

The Mayor of Monaco, Georges Marsan, and the entire Town Council were distressed to learn of the accident involving one of the AS Monaco basketball teams, and deeply saddened to hear that one of the players had passed away. Their thoughts are with the deceased’s family, friends and club. They also expressed their support to the injured parties.

An investigation underway

An investigation for manslaughter and unintentional injury was opened on Sunday 11 May by the Draguignan public prosecutor’s office, in order to establish the exact circumstances of the accident. The bus driver appears to have fallen asleep at the wheel, according to police sources quoted by AFP.

In tribute to their late team-mate, a minute’s silence was observed on Sunday evening before the Betclic Elite match between the Roca Team and Bourg-en-Bresse at the Salle Gaston Médecin. It was a moment of contemplation that reflected the shockwave that has swept through the entire Monegasque sporting community.