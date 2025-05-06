Prince Albert II to celebrate 20 years of reign at exceptional reception with Monegasques

The Sovereign will mark the two decades since his accession to the throne by sharing the historic moment with the population, on the Place du Palais.

Prince Albert II has invited Monegasques to a special evening event on 19 July, with a cocktail reception from 7pm to 10.30 pm on the Place du Palais. An event that underlines the strong bond between the Princely Family and the Principality.

Modernisation and ecological commitment

Since succeeding Prince Rainier III on 6 April 2005, Prince Albert II has transformed Monaco in line with his vision: “Money and virtue must always go hand in hand,” he declared upon his accession in July 2005. Under his leadership, the Principality has enjoyed a period of economic growth, with GDP reaching 9.4 billion euros in 2023, an increase of almost 50% in ten years. At the same time, Prince Albert II has become renowned the world over for his strong commitment to protecting the environment, in particular through the creation of his foundation in 2006.

Prince Rainier III: A “Builder Prince” who transformed Monaco

A grassroots celebration

The year 2025 includes several important dates for the Grimaldi family. In keeping with the tradition of celebrating princely jubilees 25 years into their reign, Prince Albert II passed the 20-year milestone on 6 April without any official festivities. In tribute to his father, the Prince’s Palace simply published a photo with the message “In memory of Prince Rainier III”.

True to the spirit of closeness between himself and the people of Monaco, the Prince has however chosen to celebrate the two decades by face-to-face meetings and discussions with his fellow citizens on 19 July.

In addition to his 20-year reign, the Principality is also celebrating his younger sister’s birthday. Princess Stephanie turned 60 on 1 February.