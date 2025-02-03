Princess Stephanie celebrates 60th birthday: “I’ve just taken life as it came”

We take a look back at key moments in her life.

After celebrating Princess Caroline’s 68th birthday on 23 January, it’s Princess Stephanie’s turn to blow out her candles, 60 of them! Born on 1 February 1965, Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace’s youngest child has travelled an extraordinary path.

Traumatic teens

It seemed like a fairytale childhood: she grew up in the Prince’s Palace and the family residence at Roc-Agel, with her elder siblings, Princess Caroline and Prince Albert II. Pampered, mischievous and lively, she was the carefree little Princess that everyone adored.

2 April 1965 – Princess Grace with her three children, Princess Caroline, Princess Stephanie and Prince Albert. © Photo : Georges Lukomski – Palace Archives

But fate took a hand. In 1982, when she was just 17, she survived the car accident that claimed her mother’s life. The tragedy turned her life upside down and forged her character.

She and Daniel Ducruet had two children, Louis and Pauline. They married in 1995 but divorced in 1996. Then, in 1998, she gave birth to Camille Gottlieb, from her relationship with her former bodyguard, Jean Raymond Gottlieb.

From 2003 to 2004, she was married to Adans Lopez Peres.

Princess Stéphanie can count on the support of her three children: Louis and Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb – © Fights Aids Monaco

Fashion and music

Princess Stéphanie soon became known for her independent nature. In contrast to her sister, Princess Caroline, the epitome of grace and elegance, she shunned convention and chose adventure instead.

In the 1980s, Princess Stéphanie completed a fashion design internship at Christian Dior Couture, under the guidance of Marc Bohan. She turned to modelling, and designed a collection of swimwear and beachwear.

Then in 1986 she surprised everyone by launching a music career. She became a pop start overnight with her debut single Comme un ouragan. The hit, produced by Romano Musumarra, sold over two million copies and made a splash on the European and Japanese charts.

Her album Besoin was also a success. She went on to record a second album, Stéphanie, in 1991 and in English this time, featuring songs like Flash.

Princess Stéphanie and her son Louis Ducruet © Communication department / Frédéric Nebinger

A secret collaboration with Michael Jackson

In 1991, just as her musical career was beginning to wind down, Princess Stephanie was approached by Michael Jackson to take part in one of the most mysterious tracks on his Dangerous album. The king of pop was looking for a female voice to accompany In the Closet, a sensual song. But the idea was to keep the female artist’s identity secret.

Princess Stéphanie accepted and recorded the song in total secrecy. When the album was released, the credit read Mystery Girl, and speculation was rife: Madonna? Janet Jackson? Michael Jackson kept the secret for two years, before revealing in 1993 that it was in fact Princess Stéphanie.

Princess Stéphanie handing out Christmas gifts to residents at at the Centre Rainier III, 16 December 2024 © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Humanitarian commitments

Princess Stéphanie then decided to open a new chapter. In 2006, she agreed to lend her voice one last time for a charity song L’or de nos vies, along with the group Kyo and other artists. She then put an end to her singing career for good, saying in an interview with Point de vue magazine: “That page is well and truly turned. I’d even go so far as to say the book is closed!”

She then threw herself completely into causes that are close to her heart. In particular, combatting HIV. In 2004, she founded Fight Aids Monaco, a charity that supports people with the virus and raises awareness about prevention.

Very hands on, she organises events, takes part in fundraising activities and is prepared to travel abroad to meet patients.

The sum was raised from the auction of three works by Monegasque artist Lukas Avalon, depicting the Builder Prince – © Frederic Nebinger

“There’s no shame in it,” Princess Stephanie on HIV stigma

Princess Stéphanie is also involved in other humanitarian causes. She regularly takes part in Monaco Red Cross initiatives to help the most vulnerable.

Every year, she visits the Rainier III Centre to give Christmas presents out to the residents. She visited the Hospital Assistance section at the Princess Grace Hospital, bringing comfort and chocolates to the patients.

On 10 November 2005, Prince Albert II awarded her the insignia of the Grand Cross of the Order of Grimaldi for her commitment to humanitarian causes.

Princess Stephanie at the Foyer Rainier III, 18 November, 2024 © Communications Department / Frederic Nebinger

The circus, a family legacy

While combatting AIDS is a vital mission for the Princess, she has another passion: the circus.

She inherited Rainier III’s love for this world full of magic and emotions. For the past 18 years, she has been at the helm of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, proudly carrying on her father’s legacy: “Thanks to him, Monaco has become the world’s foremost circus venue. He was a visionary,” she told Gala.

The Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, coinciding with the centenary commemoration of the birth of Prince Rainier III – © Communication department

More than a commitment, the Monte-Carlo Circus brings joy to the Princess. She hopes to pass a sense of childhood wonder to the next generation, especially her granddaughter Victoire: “I can’t wait to introduce her to this passion.”

Princess Stéphanie spoke about her attachment to traditional circus values during the 47th edition of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival. She revealed what goes on behind the scenes at the Festival, mentioning that the programme is prepared several years in advance and that artists are selected through international festivals or apply directly. “Our programme for 2026 is almost finalised already!” she told Monaco Info.

On how the art form is changing, she mentioned more modern costumes, staging and visual effects, and restated that she was keen to keep animals in the big top: “The animals are artists in their own right,” she said, rejecting the idea of replacing them with digital versions. “The circus is magical, because it’s the only show where the whole family can share the same feelings.”

Princess Stéphanie: “The animals are artists in their own right”

“I’ve just taken life as it came”

Centenary commemorations of the birth of Prince Rainier III, 20 February 2024 © Communication department / Frédéric Nebinger

Often described as a “rebel princess” by the media, Princess Stéphanie was keen to correct an image that has stuck with her.

In an interview with Gala, she said: “I’m not a rebel. I’m a decent person. I don’t feel I’ve ever done anything scandalous. I’ve just taken life as it came. I went with what I felt deep down and, as I said, I see things through. I have opinions… In fact, I’d say I’m hardworking rather than rebellious.”

Aside from her different commitments, Princess Stéphanie is above all devoted to her family. A loving mother and now grandmother, she has been enjoying her new role to the full since the birth of her granddaughter Victoire in April 2023: “It’s an incredible joy. Magical. Life goes on.”

Princess Stéphanie celebrates 20th anniversary of Fight Aids Monaco in style