To mark Princess Caroline’s sixty-eighth birthday, on Thursday 23 January, we take a look back at the key moments in her life.

Born in 1957 to emblematic parents, Prince Rainier III and the former American actress Grace Kelly, Princess Caroline grew up in the spotlight, but also bound by the constraints of a demanding monarchy.

Her strong-willed character was evident from an early age: at 21, she defied her parents by choosing to study in Paris, a far cry from her family’s expectations. During that period she married Philippe Junot, a broker who was very much her elder, in a controversial marriage that ended in divorce two years later.

Despite a number of challenges, the Princess found stability with Italian businessman Stefano Casiraghi, with whom she shared a happy life and gave birth to three children: Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre Casiraghi.

But fate took a hand and she was widowed at just 33, following the tragic death of Stefano Casiraghi in a racing accident. With her customary strength, Princess Caroline overcame her loss by focusing on her children and continuing her commitment to culture in Monaco.

Princess Caroline: A life dedicated to expanding Monaco’s cultural influence

Some years later, she married Prince Ernst-August of Hanover and gave birth to a fourth child, Alexandra of Hanover. However, their marriage proved somewhat turbulent and the couple eventually separated.

Today, Princess Caroline is not only a happy mother and grandmother, but also a key figure on Monaco’s cultural scene.

Hereditary Princess for many years, until the arrival of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene’s Twins , she has always been deeply involved in artistic and musical projects, and in the protection of education, with a discretion that commands respect.

At 68, having weathered so many storms, she is the embodiment of elegance and resilience, and a faithful servant of the Prinicipality

